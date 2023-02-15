Rajendra Bhosale is new collector of Mumbai suburban district; Nidhi Chaudhari shifted to Sales Tax

Mumbai: The state government has appointed Rajendra Bhosale as the new collector of the Mumbai suburban district in place of Nidhi Chaudhari, who is now posted as joint commissioner, Sales Tax.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhosale has been the collector of Solapur and Ahmednagar and is due for promotion as a secretary in December this year. Chaudhari had received wide appreciation for her relief work during cyclone Tauktae and subsequent floods in her role as a collector of Raigad district.

Following this, she was shifted to Mumbai at the behest of then suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Deepa Mudhol Munde, chief administrator of City Industrial Development Corporation has been posted as the collector of Beed, while present collector Radha Gobind Sharma has been posted in her place. Siddharth Salimath has been posted as the collector of Ahmednagar.