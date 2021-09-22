Rajni Patil of Congress and Sanjay Upadhyay of BJP file their nominations for RS bypoll

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha (RS) bypoll to be held on October 4 for the seat fallen vacant due to the demise of Congress member of Parliament (MP) Rajiv Satav in May this year. Congress’s former parliamentarian Rajni Patil and BJP’s Mumbai general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay filed their nomination on Wednesday, the last day of filing nomination for the poll.

The Rajya Sabha seat is elected by the member of legislative Assembly (MLA), where the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), enjoys a majority with about 170 members. The seat was fallen vacant after Rajiv Satav, who was 46, died due to the post-Covid complications in Pune in May.

Rajni Patil, 62, who is currently the party’s in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, served as Rajya Sabha MP for five years until April 2018 on the seat fallen vacant after the demise of former Union minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. She was elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Beed as a BJP candidate. She is considered to be very close to party president Sonia Gandhi and has been preferred over other aspirants including Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora among others. The party has believably picked Marathwada leader for the seat represented by Satav, who too was from the region.

Upadhyay is the general secretary of the Mumbai unit of BJP. By fielding him in the fray, the party has tried to send a political message among the north Indians ahead of the Uttar Pradesh and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections expected to be held early next year. In the absence of the required number, the party is likely to withdraw its candidate on or before September 27, the last day of withdrawal of the nomination. If required, the voting and counting will be held on October 4.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, however, said that their candidate will be elected to the RS. “With the support of 13 members of smaller parties and independents, our tally of MLAs is 119. Though we are short of around 25, anything can happen in politics. The voting for the Rajya Sabha is done by open ballot and the party MLAs need to show up the vote to their whips, there are ways out to get ‘hidden’ votes of the ruling parties. The vote shown and actual case could be different and there is no disqualification for it. Also, one of the three ruling parties could vote entirely in our candidate’s favour. Anything is possible in the politics,” he said.

Patil also claimed that the nomination form of the Congress candidate has serious anomalies and they will raise an objection to it tomorrow.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has said that they will request the Opposition to withdraw their nomination and MVA has a clear majority in the lower house to win the seat.