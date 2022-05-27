Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth 21.14 crore

The Shiv Sena leader faces 29 criminal cases with a majority of them filed over defamation related to the Saamana newspaper he edits
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:08 PM IST
BySwapnil Rawal

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday declared assets worth 21.14 crore as he filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls. As per his election affidavit, Raut has 1,55,872 in cash and 1,93,55,809 as bank deposits. Raut’s wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at 39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth 1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers.

Raut, who has liabilities worth 3,38,77,666, declared his income in 2020-21 was 27,99,169. His wife earned 21,58,970 in the same financial year.

Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. His wife owns a 0.73-acre plot purchased in 2014 in Palghar. The current estimated value of the plot is 9 lakh.

Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at 2.20 crore. His wife owns eight land parcels. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar. The four properties are estimated to be worth 6.67. Raut owns a commercial property while his wife three in Mumbai collectively valued at 5.05 crore. He has listed 29 criminal cases against him with a majority of them filed over defamation related to the Saamana newspaper he edits.

