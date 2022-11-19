RAK Marg police arrest man on the run for 13 years

Mumbai On the run for the last 13 years and even declared as proclaimed offender by the Metropolitan Magistrate court at Dadar, 47-year-old Santosh Natha Kamble was finally arrested by the RAK Marg police from Sangli on Saturday.

Kamble, who the police said, left his job as a wireman, changed locations and did not use a mobile phone to avoid being detected by the cops. The police didn’t even have his photo and identified him only on the basis of a bullet injury sustained by him.

Kamble was arrested from Shetpal village in Atpadi taluka of Sangli.

According to the police, in December 2009 Kamble was arrested for allegedly assaulting the employer of his sister in Wadala, as the employer had sacked his sister from the job. He fled after getting out on bail and was not traceable.

“He used to stay in Jai Shivaji Nagar slums in Wadala. The slums were demolished, Kamble then shifted to some other address. The Metropolitan Magistrate court at Dadar had issued several warrants against him and finally even declared him a proclaimed offender,” said Kumud Kadam, senior police inspector of RAK Marg police station.

“Our teams were trying to trace him but nobody was aware about his native place. We didn’t have his photo. We only knew that he had a bullet injury mark on his right leg. He was not using mobile phone, the surety to his bail had also expired,” said assistant police inspector Mahesh Lamkhede of RAK Marg police station.

“We somehow obtained information about his native place - Shetpal in Sangli district, but had no more information about him. A source informed us that Kamble worked with a tours and travels operator as a cleaner and was continuously on the run,” said Lamkhede.

The police searched all the tours and travels operators, instructing them to inform them, if any person from Shetpal village worked with them.

“Finally, the police learnt that Kamble was working on a bus as cleaner and the bus had just reached Sangli. We traced him and the bullet injury mark confirmed his identity,” said Lamkhede. He was injured in a misfiring in 1993.