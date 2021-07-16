Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Rape case filed against Bhushan Kumar of T-Series
Rape case filed against Bhushan Kumar of T-Series

According to the complainant, Kumar, the managing director of T-Series, raped her under false promise of work in films. A police officer said the complainant, an Andheri resident, told them that she knew Kumar since August 2017, and the film producer sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020
By Vinay Dalvi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Bhushan Kumar. (File photo)

DN Nagar police in Andheri on Friday registered a rape case against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar on the basis of a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old model and aspiring actor.

According to the complainant, Kumar, the managing director of T-Series, raped her under false promise of work in films.

A police officer said the complainant, an Andheri resident, told them that she knew Kumar since August 2017, and the film producer sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020.

“We have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) , 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,’ said Milind Kurde, senior police inspector of DN Nagar police station.

This is not the first case against Kumar. Earlier, an unknown woman had accused him of seeking sexual favours. The woman had claimed that Kumar had called her to a bungalow for a three-movie deal and had threatened to destroy her career after she refused to give in to his demands for sexual favours. Kumar had refuted the allegations.

