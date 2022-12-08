Rape charge added to FIR in porn-filming case at Charkop

Mumbai: The Charkop police, on Tuesday, have added a section of rape in the FIR registered against four people for allegedly forcing a model to shoot some nude scenes for a film and then upload the videos online, purportedly without her consent.

Based on the complaint of the model, the Charkop police arrested one person identified as Anirudh Jangad in the case. The second accused in the case is a female model who was arrested about a year and a half ago for her involvement in a high-profile porn racket at Malwani. She is still absconding.

The accused had announced that they were shooting a web series and were screening biodatas for female actors in a leading roles, states the complaint. After auditions, the complainant model was selected based on the commercials for clothes and other brands she had done.

The 29-year-old woman was told that she would have to shoot some “bold” scenes but she refused to do the scenes. The accused then convinced her that the web series would be released only internationally and not in India after which she consented to do the shoot.

In October, the woman was called to an apartment in Charkop where she was asked to strip for the scenes which would be filmed before the other part of the film. When she refused, the accused threatened her that she would have to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh for refusing to go ahead with the shoot. Out of fear, the woman then agreed to start the shoot.

To her shock, the film was later uploaded online and became available also in India and the woman was alerted about it by an acquaintance last month after which she lodged a police complaint.

“Based on the investigation so far, we have added the charge of rape against the accused as the woman had been threatened and forced to shoot the scenes,” said a police officer from Charkop police station.

