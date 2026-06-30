MUMBAI: A 30-year-old Rapido bike taxi rider, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Worli on Thursday night, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The passenger riding pillion with him also sustained serious injuries after an unidentified taxi allegedly swerved into their lane and collided with the motorcycle.

Rapido rider dies after hit-and-run crash in Worli

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According to the police, the complainant, Rohan Aukirkar, 24, an architect, resides at the Worli Police Camp, where his father serves as a police constable.

Police said Aukirkar had booked a Rapido bike taxi from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Worli late on Thursday night. The rider, identified as Mohammad Hassnein Raza, 30, picked him up and was travelling towards Worli.

“When they crossed the Love Grove flyover and were proceeding on the northbound carriageway of Dr Annie Besant Road near Worli Naka, a taxi coming from the Mela Junction side allegedly entered their lane at high speed and rammed into the motorcycle,” said an officer from the Worli police station.

The impact caused the motorcycle to skid, throwing both Raza and Aukirkar onto the road. Both sustained head injuries and multiple abrasions.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said passersby rushed the critically injured Raza to KEM Hospital in a taxi, while Aukirkar was taken to Podar Hospital on a motorcycle. Raza succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said passersby rushed the critically injured Raza to KEM Hospital in a taxi, while Aukirkar was taken to Podar Hospital on a motorcycle. Raza succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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The police have registered a case against the unidentified taxi driver under Sections 106(causing death by negligence), 281(rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.