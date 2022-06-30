Sanjay Raut faces ire of rebels, Sainiks alike
While the rebellion unfolded in Shiv Sena over the past 10 days, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, one of the architects of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, has been heavily criticised by rebel MLAs as well as a section of Sena leaders for his vocal criticism of the rebel legislators.
Even before former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made a formal appeal to the rebels, Raut’s daily tirade against them damaged whatever chances there were to bring them back.
“Even before Uddhav ji made a formal appeal to the rebel group, Raut saheb started his attack,” said a Sena leader, requesting anonymity. Some of the Sena rebels even went on record to express their anger over the way they were being targeted by the Sena MP.
“Many statements from Sanjay Raut, where he called us pigs and corpses, were made. Our families were also dragged in it. And if someone expected that the legislators would come back to discuss their issues, it was not possible. No legislator was ready for it,” said Deepak Kesarkar, informal spokesperson of the Shinde group.
Meanwhile, Raut defended his behaviour. “Kesarkar had come [to Shiv Sena] from NCP, before that he was in the Congress. He is a good friend, he was with me before fleeing [to Guwahati]. Don’t blame me or Sharad Pawar; these are just excuses for power... If I am responsible to form the MVA then so be it. I am taking the responsibility for making a Shiv Sena chief minister,” he said.
The Sena MP was instrumental in starting talks with NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, and Praful Patel after the BJP allegedly went back on its power-sharing formula to share the chief minister’s post. Since then, he single handedly spearheaded the attack on the BJP and its leadership. Many within the Sena blamed Raut for going against the people’s mandate for power.
Kesarkar, a former minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, blamed Raut for the bitter ties between the Sena and BJP. “The ties between BJP and Shiv Sena worsened also because of Sanjay Raut... If Raut saheb can cause us so much grief in the seven days, one can imagine how much it must have hurt the BJP. We do not like the manner in which Raut spoke then and do not like it even now,” added.
The Sawantwadi MLA added that contrary to Raut’s allegations that the rebel group backstabbed the party, the party had gone back on the mandate it got in 2019. “Today, Sanjay Raut said that we backstabbed them. But did we betray? We went into the election in an alliance. The people’s mandate was for BJP and Shiv Sena. Who was the one betrayed here?” he asked.
Raut added that the party would grow and achieve newer heights as the leadership rebuilt it. “Eknath Shinde is a staunch Shiv Sainik along with Gulabrao Patil, Sandipan Bhumre and others. But they have taken a new path now, and we will not create any hurdles in that. They can continue their association with the BJP.”
Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.
Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery
Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria
