Rear seat belt could be must to get a fitness certificate

Mumbai: Soon, in order to get a fitness certificate, four-wheeler owners will have to install a rear seat belt facility inside their cars.

The transport department is contemplating making rear seat belts mandatory before issuing fitness certificates to vehicle owners.

Last week, Mumbai traffic police instructed all vehicle owners to ensure seat belts on the rear seat are installed by November 1.

“We are aware that some old vehicles do not have the provision to install seat belts on the rear seats. We are hence still contemplating how this rule can be implemented in a wholesome manner. As soon as the standard operating procedure for the same is prepared we shall officially announce the implementation of rear seat belts for fitness certificates as well,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTO) conducts fitness checks on both personal and commercial vehicles. While obtaining a fitness certificate, the brakes of vehicles and the intensity of lights are checked. The vehicle is inspected thoroughly before issuing the fitness certificate. While heavy vehicles are first inspected once every two years, for personal four-wheelers, the test is mandatory after 15 years.

