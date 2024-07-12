Redevelopment building height restrictions set to be lifted at DN Nagar

Mumbai: Height restrictions on redevelopment projects of at least 400 old residential buildings in DN Nagar and the Gulmohar Road area in Andheri could soon be lifted. During a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday, the state government granted in-principle approval for the transfer of land from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at DN Nagar and from BMC to AAI in Gorai. Mumbai, India - July 15, 2023 : Aerial View of Buildings at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ameet Satam, who had raised the issue in the state assembly, organised the meeting. Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the state legislative assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, housing minister Atul Save, BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani and representatives from the urban development department attended the meeting.

The decision assumes significance because AAI’s high-frequency transmitter perimeter has constrained the redevelopment of old residential buildings at DN Nagar. “The land in DN Nagar belongs to AAI. It housed transmission towers, through which communication between Air Traffic Control and pilots takes place. In 2019, AAI put a restriction on building height within the transmission tower radius. As a result, redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in the area was stalled,” said Satam.

Subsequently, a committee headed by Air Chief Marshal Fali Major was appointed to find a solution. The former chief of the air staff of the Indian Air Force travelled across the country before giving his recommendations for such old buildings. It was then decided that AAI would surrender its land to BMC; and the BMC would, in exchange, provide equal space to AAI in Gorai to shift its transmission towers, said Satam. BMC will also gain a 4.5-acre plot at DN Nagar from AAI, which will be developed into a garden.

“The height restriction to redevelop old buildings in DN Nagar in Andheri will now be lifted,” said Satam. “The entire DN Nagar and Gulmohar area comprises at least 400 old buildings with stalled redevelopment. It will kick off finally.”

Satam added that the Maharashtra cabinet’s 2017 decision to allow AAI to hand over the plot for the Metro rail project will be reversed. “A decision is taken to follow up with the civil aviation ministry to put up a cabinet note [to reverse the decision],” he said.

BMC chief Gagrani confirmed that an in-principle approval was given for the transfer of land from BMC to AAI in Gorai to shift the transmission towers. The transfer of land in DN Nagar from AAI to BMC will depend on the outcome of the Gorai transfer, he said.