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Rejected suitor attacks 21-yr-old woman with knife in Vasai

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was upset over the woman’s friendship with a man, which allegedly led to the confrontation

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a knife near Vasai Fort in Vasai West on Wednesday evening because she had rejected his advances, police said. The accused, who fled after the incident, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Rejected suitor attacks 21-yr-old woman with knife in Vasai

Police identified the victim as Ansvita Donald Patil, 21, and the accused as Sanchit Dominic Bala, 23, both residents of Pachubandar in Vasai west. 

According to police, Patil was walking near Datta Mandir Road with her boyfriend, Gohvin Rajesh Kapi, 23, when Bala approached her. As Patil knew Bala, she stopped to speak with him, police said.

Bala had allegedly earlier expressed his feelings to Patil, but she had rejected him. Preliminary investigations revealed that Bala was upset over Patil’s friendship with Kapi, which allegedly led to the confrontation.

Police said Bala allegedly threatened Patil before slashing her throat with a knife in a fit of rage. Following the attack, he escaped from the spot, triggering panic in the area. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition, according to police.

 
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