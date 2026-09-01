MUMBAI: On the sixth day after the devastating flash floods in Nepal, 61 tourists who were headed to Kailash Mansarovar from Mumbai remain missing, casting a pall of gloom and fear over their relatives and friends. All were part of Dr Milind Chitaley and his wife Janhavi’s city-based firm Hills & Trails, which collaborated with the Kathmandu-based Richa Tours for the tour. According to relatives, the last known location of the tourists was between Nepal’s Border Customs Office and Gyirong Port on the Tibet side.

Relatives of missing tourists struggle with uncertainty, try to stay positive

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Richa Tours officially announced that 68 participants of Dr Milind Chitley’s group, including 61 Indians, five US nationals, and two from New Zealand had completed their required formalities at around 8.45 am and were at the immigration centre on the Nepal-China border. They were minutes away from proceeding to Gyirong when the flash flood occurred.

The emotions among the missing tourists’ relatives are mixed, with some trying to put on a brave face while others struggle with fear and uncertainty. The family of Aparna Joshi, 55, and Samir Joshi, 57, from Thane’s Naupada, are among the former. Part of the WhatsApp group comprising the friends and relatives of those missing, they say people have not given up hope. “Everyone is hopeful,” said Amol Pandit, brother-in-law of Aparna Joshi. “All of us continue to be positive. We haven’t given up yet.”

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{{^usCountry}} Samir’s brother, Sachin Joshi, echoed the same sentiments, saying that everyone was doing their best. “I am in touch with the ministry of external affairs, Mantralaya officials and the OSD from the CM’s office,” he said. “All of them are doing whatever they can. The Indian government is trying and so is the Nepal government; now even the Chinese government is trying. But the disaster is so huge that looking for someone out there is like searching for a needle in a haystack.” About nine to ten persons from Thane continue to be on the missing list, including five who lived in the same building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samir’s brother, Sachin Joshi, echoed the same sentiments, saying that everyone was doing their best. “I am in touch with the ministry of external affairs, Mantralaya officials and the OSD from the CM’s office,” he said. “All of them are doing whatever they can. The Indian government is trying and so is the Nepal government; now even the Chinese government is trying. But the disaster is so huge that looking for someone out there is like searching for a needle in a haystack.” About nine to ten persons from Thane continue to be on the missing list, including five who lived in the same building. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on X, Dr Jay Kotecha’s brother, Vivek Nathwani, suggested that the Indian Embassy in Nepal enhance the search and rescue efforts. “Apple Airtag (a tracking device) works by sending out a secure Bluetooth signal that nearby devices in Apple’s global Find My Network can detect,” he said. “This means that any person on the rescue team with an Apple device can get an updated location from nearby. My brother Jay had one with him and his last updated location was Friendship Bridge.” Friendship Bridge, which connects Nepal to Tibet, was swept away in the flash flood.

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Speaking about the planned DNA identification process, Vallary Purohit, sister of missing tourists Jignesh Merchant and his wife, said, “I have learnt that this will be carried out for bodies that have been recovered but there is no clarity yet on how the DNA testing is to be done. Our tour operator in Nepal is trying to find out. We are also not sure whose DNA should be sent to be matched. Once we get some clarity on the process, we will start sending the required samples.”

Goldie David, relative of the missing Rebecca David, echoed these sentiments. “Despite the announcement to send in DNA, there is no clarity on how this has to be done,” she said. “We have also heard that around 10 to 12 relatives have volunteered and are heading towards Nepal.”

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Amid those hoping for the best are also families such as the Patankars who are trying to reconcile themselves to the worst-case scenario. Sanjay Patankar, whose brother Satish Patankar and sister-in-law Rekha Patankar are missing, said that a 19-member specialised forensic team had been sent from India to assist with the identification process. “We were told that DNA samples would be sent to Nepal and matched with the recovered bodies, following which their identities will be established,” he said. “After that, we will have the option of either bringing the bodies back to India or cremating them there.”