Relief to residents of Palava City: PWD to reconstruct 2 major roads at 18.50 crore

The state government has allocated ₹18.50 crore for reconstruction of Kalyan-Shil Road and Nilje-Palava Road, giving much-needed relief to residents of Kalyan-Dombivli and particularly 26,000 flat owners in Palava City, who have been complaining of a nightmarish experience of maneuvering among potholes and traffic jams on these roads every day.

Navi Mumbai, India - October 16, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally ahead of Maharashtra Election at Kharghar (L toR): Ravindra Chavan, PM Narendra Modi, RPI's Ramdas Athwale, Prashant Thakur and Ganesh Naik in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ravindra Chavan, who represents Dombivli assembly constituency, recently chaired a meeting of officials on the issue of bad roads. Considering the limited budget of the local bodies, Chavan decided to upgrade these roads into district roads, so that the state government could take up their reconstruction, people aware of the development said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Accordingly, a proposal for fund allocation was sent to the state government for approval.

“Thousands of residents living in Palava City and Casa Rio, integrated townships by Lodha group, are suffering due to the bad conditions of these roads. These roads are not maintained properly and there are so many potholes. Now, the finance department has allocated ₹18.50 crore in the supplementary demands put up by PWD in the winter session of the assembly. PWD will take up the reconstruction,” an official from Chavan’s office said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalyan-Shil Road and Nilje-Palava Road, which come under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Zilla Parishad respectively, connect to Mahape, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

In October, thousands of flat owners in Palava City at Kalyan-Shil Road, got a major relief as KDMC agreed to give them 66% concession in property tax. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by the PWD minister, MP Shrikant Shinde and civic officials.