Remarks against Warkaris: Bandh observed in Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan

Thane/Dombivli: The bandh call given by the Warkari community to protest against the alleged objectionable remarks on the sect by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare received mixed response in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli on Saturday.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to the bandh.

Several commercial establishments in parts of the city remained shut till afternoon. However, transportation in Thane was affected badly in the morning peak hours as civic buses and autorickshaws remained off the roads.

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) buses were non-functional for two to three hours in the morning peak hours, leading to major inconvenience to commuters.

“The buses were completely off the road for two-three hours in the morning; later it started operation slowly,” said Abhijit Bangar, commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

“There were no buses available, not even autorickshaws at the station. I waited for at least two hours and then decided to return home as there was no point in waiting. The entire station area was filled with people waiting for transport services in the morning,” Umesh Tyade, 38, who came from Ghatkopar to Thane for work, said.

Naresh Mhaske, former mayor of Thane, who represents Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena said, “We believe the response for the bandh in thane was very good as many voluntarily participated in it. We did not have to force anyone to come forward and participate. People are hurt with the statements made and they also wanted to react. The buses were completely shut and the autorickshaw unions also supported the bandh. We were able to pass on a strong message to those making remarks that are unacceptable.”

At least 80% of the autorickshaws in Thane were off the road. Vinayak Surve, president of Ekta Rickshaw-Taxi Chalak Malak Sena, said, “We had also decided to participate in the bandh. No autos were plying at the station till afternoon, while some were plying across internal roads in Thane.”

In Kalyan-Dombivli also, the bandh received mixed response. Shops were shut and autos were off the road in Dombivli, while there was less impact in Kalyan.

Three autorickshaws were reportedly vandalised in Dombivli as they were found plying on road. Two autorickshaws were vandalised at Tilaknagar and one at Ramnagar. The police had registered a non-cognisable offence in the matter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stayed back from supporting the bandh.

“We have not supported the bandh although we also oppose the remarks made by Sushma Andhare. However, we are not in support of the bandh as it affects the common public which is not right. They can oppose in many other ways,” Raju Patil, MLA, said.

