‘Wilderness poet’ and lyricist takes his final bow

Mumbai/ Pune: After renowned poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in Pune on Thursday, actor, director and producer Mohan Agashe observed that the day “marks a rebirth of Mahanor; as if it is his first day on earth, for his spirit will endure as long as Marathi language and the beauty of nature exist”.

The 81-year-old was suffering from age-related ailments and was put on life support recently at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, said his grandson Shashikant Manohar. In a press statement, the hospital’s CEO Behram Khodaiji said, “Mahanor was admitted on July 13 and died of prolonged illness. He was suffering from multiple chronic ailments for the past few years and was severely unwell for the last two weeks.”

The Padma Shri awardee and former member of state legislative council was dedicated to progressive farming and sought inspiration from forests and his farm in Palaskhed village (where he was born in 1942), in Washim district. He retreated here after attending first year in Moolji Jaitha College, Jalgaon.

After “many hardships in his childhood, he found solace in the forests where his creativity blossomed,” observed Nationalist Congress Party supremo, Sharad Pawar, one of the late poet’s close friends, in a tweet. “His poems and songs like ‘Ranatalya Kavita,’ ‘Pavsali Kavita,’ and ‘Jait Re Jait’ have touched the hearts of Marathi people,” he said. Calling him a “wilderness poet” Pawar said Mahanor’s speeches in the council “reflected human concerns”.

Director and producer Jabbar Patel Jabbar Patel, said, “He was a poet who gave profound socio-political messages in his works. His poetry beautifully depicted the joys and sorrows of the farmers, especially during droughts, making him an influential figure.” He said Mahanor enriched the Marathi language by skilfully incorporating dialects. The two had collaborated on songs for the film ‘Jait Re Jait,’ composed by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar. More than 25 years later, the song is cherished for its unique style.

Patel also recalled, how the son of the soil “actively raised various issues concerning farmers while passionately advocating the arts”. “He fearlessly brought artistic matters to the attention of the House and masses. Through his poetic expressions, Mahanor contributed to shaping a new form of poetry in Indian literature,” he added.

Mahanor’s popular poems and songs include ‘Jagala Prem Arpave,’ ‘Ganga Wahu De Nirmal’ and ‘Divelaganichi Vel’. He also penned songs for Marathi films such as ‘Ek Hota Vidushak,’ ‘Jait Re Jait,’ ‘Sarja’, among others.

Most of the lyrics penned by him were sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and Mahanor had once said in an interview that he had named a certain variety of custard apples in his farm after her, calling it ‘Latafal’ instead of ‘Sitafal’ because of the sweetness of the fruit and its ability to withstand adverse weather like the legendary singer. “Despite her father dying early, she took along her siblings, worked hard and reached the peak,” Mahanor had said about the late Bharat Ratna recipient.

Mohan Agashe first met Mahanor during the making of the film ‘Jait Re Jait.’ “Prior to that, I had admired him as a poet through his written works but meeting him in person left a profound impact on me,” said Agashe. “Listening to the songs he had penned was a big source of inspiration. I yearned to be a singer or a musician. I wanted to express myself through his words.”

Mahanor is survived by two sons and three daughters. His last rites will be performed in Palaskheda on Friday.

