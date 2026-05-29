NAVI MUMBAI: A repeat narcotics offender has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and sent to Yerwada Central Jail, Pune, for one year.

Repeat NDPS offender detained

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Police said the detention is only the second such case in Maharashtra under the PIT NDPS Act and forms part of the commissionerate’s crackdown on repeat drug offenders under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat 2028” campaign.

The accused, identified as Rajan Bala Rathod, a resident of Annabhau Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd, allegedly travelled from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai to sell narcotic substances. Police said Rathod has four cases registered against him under the NDPS Act in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

He also faces five criminal cases under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, assault and robbery, police said.

Officials said Rathod allegedly continued his involvement in narcotics trafficking despite repeated action against him. Considering his criminal antecedents and alleged role in drug peddling, the Navi Mumbai crime branch submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra home department seeking preventive detention against him under the PIT NDPS Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal was subsequently approved by the home department, following which Rathod was detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal was subsequently approved by the home department, following which Rathod was detained. {{/usCountry}}