Replica of Tirupati Tirumala temple in Ulwe soon

NAVI MUMBAI

Navi MumMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis perform Bhumi Pujan of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The bhoomipujan of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari temple was performed at Ulwe by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devenra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

The 10 acre land for the project was allotted by the Uddhav Thackery lef MVA government last year when Shinde was the urban development minister. CIDCO has given the plot with 1 FSI on Re 1 per sqm lease rent.

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country, including Maharashtra flock to Tirumala temple located in Tirupati district, every year. TTD, the richest trust of Hindu temples in the world has earlier constructed temples at Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kanyakumari.

The first temple planned in Maharashtra at Navi Mumbai will be located in sector 12 of Ulwe. A replica of the much revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, it is expected to cost ₹75 cr. The temple project is being financed by Raymond group, whose chairman and managing director Gautam Hari Singhania was present for the early morning programme along with Y V Subba Reddy, chairman of TTD Board.

Congratulating all on the occasion, Shinde said, “It is a very auspicious day full of pride for everyone in Maharashtra. Not everyone can go to Andhra Pradesh for darshan of Lord Tirupati Balaji until he invites. They will be able to come here for darshan now.”

Stated Shinde, “Who are we to give land for the temple, it is Balaji who does it all. We are fortunate to be a part of this temple construction. Maharashtra government will extend all support for the construction of the temple. All CRZ and other hurdles have been resolved.”

Thanking Singhania for financially supporting the project, he said, “Balaji gives to all and will certainly bless you along with the people of the State. We too are doing good work due to his blessings.”

Remarked Shinde, “The 22 km MTHL coming up close by connects directly to Mahalaxmi, linking the two deities.”

Singhania who has earlier stated that the temple work will be done on a priority basis said, “Thousands of people who do not get to visit Tirupati will now have the opportunity to visit here in Mumbai. I am sure this temple will give a tremendous growth to the economy of the region.”

Reddy thanked the government and authorities for the support informing, “On the request of Maharashtra government, our chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked us to build the temple as grand as the one in Tirumala to fulfill the wishes of the people here.”

CM wants Navi Mumbai airport by May 2024; Fadnavis says December 2024

The first flight from the under construction Navi Mumbai international airport should take off in May 2024, chief minister Eknath Shinde has instructed while deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that the airport will be ready by December 2024, after their aerial and ground inspection of the project.

Said Shinde, “This airport is important for the people of Mumbai MMR, Pune and those on the Mumbai-Goa belt. Just as Narendra Modi did the bhumipujan of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi e-way and also its inauguration, we want him to do the same with MTHL and this airport.”

He informed, “We are resolving the hurdles and challenges on war footing for which the inspection has been undertaken. Quality work is progressing here at a fast pace with challenges of Ulwe river and rock cutting being successfully taken care of. The first phase of the runway has been completed and the remaining will be done after monsoon.”

Stated Shinde, “It now appears, that the airport will be ready soon. They have given us a deadline of December 2024, but I have asked for the first flight to be able to take off at least by April-May 2024.Our government wants to complete it before time. It will reduce burden on Mumbai airport greatly.”

Speaking on the project, Fadnavis said, “This is a unique airport of the country. Work on it started in 2017 and we are expecting it to be operational in December 2024.”

He informed, “We are going to connect it with MTHL, coastal road, metro and other transportation models. It will be a multi-model airport with a capacity to serve 9 cr passengers.”

Fadnavis, Shinde question MVA on communal incidents

Reacting sharply to Sharad Pawar blaming the government for the communcal disturbances in the State, Shinde said, “It is the government’s responsibility of maintaining law and order and we are doing it. The situation is under control.”

Stated Fadnavis, “I am surprised that a leading opposition leader says in Kolhapur that he knows riots are going to be engineered there. Soon after, some youth glorify Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, following which there is a reaction. Is there a connection between the statement and the incident?”

He wondered, “How have Aurangzeb glorifiers come in Maharashtra all of a sudden, who is supporting and inciting them? We are inquiring into it. We have information on it but will speak on it once the inquiry is complete.”

Declared Fadnavis, “It is not a coincidence that the opposition makes such statements and people of a particular community resort to such actions. We are not going to tolerate such glorification in the land of Shivaji Maharaj. These opposition leaders are all speaking in the same language. Some are calling Aurangzeb a patriot.”

Dismissing the podcast plant of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Supreme Court (SC) decision, Shinde said, “SC decision is before people. Do they want to change it or do they want to advise SC?”

Quipped Fadnavis, “People’s leaders like CM and myself meet people daily to communicate with them. Those who play politics from home resort to podcast and FB live. It makes no impact.”

Dismissing Pawar’s claims of opposition unity dislodging Modi, Fadnavis said, “Pawar has been dreaming this since 2014, 2019 and in assembly election, but it has never come true. We are used to his claims of anti-Modi wave in the country but Modi has always come back stronger.”

Concluded Shinde, “History shows that whatever Pawar says, the opposite happens.”