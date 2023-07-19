Juhu residents irked by ban on beach entry

Mumbai: It is rare to see Juhu beach wear a deserted look at any time of the year. It’s a popular stretch for walks, cricket and relaxation. However, last week residents of the neighbourhood were taken aback to see a long rope tied at the end of the beachfront cutting their access to the beach, with cops standing on guard.

“There is a difference between people who enter the beach and those who enter the sea,” he argued. “If BMC can deploy hundreds of people to clean the beach, it can deploy sufficient people to monitor those who enter the sea.” He pointed out that the civic body can erect watch towers to keep an eye on people, it does during festivals. (Vijay Bate/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enquiries into this arbitrary act revealed that entry to the beach was blocked by the police, on the back of four deaths by drowning at the Juhu Koliwada jetty last month.

Not taking kindly to this, residents and an activist from Juhu wrote to Mumbai Police on July 17, requesting them to keep the beach open to tourists and public except during days of high tide and cyclone alerts. They met Rajendra Kane, senior police inspector, Santacruz police station, to discuss the issue on Friday.

The letter drafted by activist Zoru Bhathena underlined that the beach is shallow and sandy, where the gap between high tide and low tide is over 200 metres in length. “Due to the shallow nature of the beach, there is an absence of a strong reverse tide (the tide that pulls people into the sea). Juhu Beach is one of only two in Mumbai that is designated as ‘safe’ by BMC,” said Bhathena, adding that the beach is a preferred tourist destination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a difference between people who enter the beach and those who enter the sea,” he argued. “If BMC can deploy hundreds of people to clean the beach, it can deploy sufficient people to monitor those who enter the sea.” He pointed out that the civic body can erect watch towers to keep an eye on people, it does during festivals.

Mahesh Narvekar, director, disaster control cell, BMC, said, “The decision to keep the beach open or shut is not in our hands. It is with the police. Our role is of rescue in case of any accidents.”

On June 14, BMC had announced 120 security guards would be deployed to look over six tourist beaches in the city, with the personnel working in two shifts between 8am and 11pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We cannot provide lifeguards to protect the entire coastline of 140 kilometres. There are multiple agencies involved for the purpose, such as the tourism department, the Maritime board and police. Law and order is under the police. Hence, the police have to look into it,” another BMC official said.

Delia Lobo, a Juhu resident said the beach has been closed to people, especially in the evenings, for a nearly month now. “It is not right to do so when the sea is calm. It is a great place for people to unwind. Authorities should employ lifeguards and raise awareness about safety rather than keeping every one away,” said Lobo. “Despite having a beach, people are compelled to walk on the road.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another resident from Juhu, Alan, continued in a similar vein. “The police can request BMC to deploy more lifeguards. I am a heart patient and I have been advised to walk daily. If the beach is shut, I have to walk on the road, which is dangerous. We understand there is an ‘orange’ alert today, which is an exception. But this cannot be a blanket rule,” he said.

Krishnakant Upadhyay, deputy commissioner of police zone (9) clarified that there was no restriction on entry to the beach but the sea. He said, this was necessitated not just after the Juhu Koliwada incident, but similar occurrences at Bandstand and Marve beach. “It is a precautionary act. We are not allowing people to step on the rocks even at Bandstand, although despite our orders, many continue to indulge in daring acts,” said Upadhyay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Inputs from Megha Sood)