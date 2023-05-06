Residents, greens cry foul over ‘artificial beautification’ of 400-yr-old Panvel lake

NAVI MUMBAI: Residents and environmentalists are upset over the beautification of 400-year-old Vadale lake taken up by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Navi Mumbai, India - May 04, 2023: Residents and Greens are up in arms against ‘Artificial Beautification’ of Panvel Heritage Lake, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 04, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

They said the civic body was destroying natural flora and fauna at the Peshwa-era lake, also known as Ballaleshwar lake, under the guise of beautification.

Mukund Gondhalekar, a social worker, said, “The lake is rich in natural beauty with lotus, ducks and other birds along with aquatic life. If the civic body wants to further beautify it, they should get more birds and animals here alongside planting exotic trees and plants.”

“The civic body has installed artificial deer and ducks etc at the lake. This is stupidity. We do not understand who came up with this brilliant idea. Such artificial objects and concrete work will only increase the temperature of the area,” he added.

Demanding that these artificial structures should be removed, Gondhalekar added that “the expenses incurred in their installation should be recovered from the person who took the decision to install them.”

Environmentalists, too, had twice complained to chief minister Eknath Shinde. “Responding to previous emails, the CM had directed principal secretary, environment, Praveen Darde, to look into the issue. Yet, there is no sign of the work halting,” NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar lamented.

Exasperated, the environmentalists have dashed off a third email to the CM drawing his attention to the fact that the PMC was going ahead with the work of illuminating the lake’s surroundings with LED lights, building artificial platforms and installing statues of birds and deer at the cost of the natural beauty. Grass and weeds, which are home to several exotic birds such as painted-snipe, are endangered, NatConnect Foundation wrote in its fresh missive to the CM.

Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hill and Wetlands Forum said, “As many as 80 species of birds have been noticed in the area which is a good destination for teaching children about the flora and fauna.”

“Many painted-snipes landed here after a long gap, made the lake their home, laid eggs and now we see them fledgling. Now, as the PMC is all set to clear the grass and weeds, the birds will lose their nests,” she said, adding, ”Man-made grass platforms with artificial birds are being installed in the lake when the need is to restore natural mini islands for the birds to take shelter during the monsoon when the water levels are bound to go up.”

“Panvel has a biodiversity committee and one wonders if it was consulted before playing with the lake’s natural beauty,” Nadkarni asked.

Madhav Athavale, a birder, who has been clicking pictures of a variety of birds, said it is common sense that the destruction of the grass and weeds would expose the small birds to predators. “We have made several representations to the civic authorities, but no one seems to be concerned for nature as they are going ahead with mindless artificial beauty,” Athavale added.

Pointing out that the UN-driven World Migratory Bird Day last year had ‘Light Pollution’ as the theme to protect the birds, Kumar said. “Here in Panvel, the authorities appear to be hell bent on chasing the avian guests away. Light is an enemy for nocturnal wildlife. The glitter might be pleasing for visitors to the lake, but not to the avian guests.”

“If such activities continue in Navi Mumbai, the day is not far off when these birds will join the class of endangered species,” he added.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh was not available for a comment.

Meanwhile, a PMC official said, “All care is being taken to ensure that the natural flora and fauna is not affected. Bioremediation of water is also being undertaken to clean it. Switching on the lights for a couple of hours in the night is not going to matter much as there will be natural light throughout the day. The civic body has undertaken the project to ensure the popular lake is preserved and becomes a major attraction for the citizens.”

