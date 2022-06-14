Residents unite to conserve nature, help in restoration of Kharghar hill

People’s participation, especially in the conservation of nature, can do wonders. A classic example is the ongoing restoration work of the hill at Kharghar Sector 35.

An initiative that was started by a few locals in 2016 is now becoming a coveted project that is gradually turning a barren hill into a green zone with an independent eco system of its own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Six years of efforts put in by residents as well as the environmental activists to preserve a 7.3 hectare area atop the hill is turning out to be an impressive story of revival.

“The hill is situated right opposite to my society and is very picturesque. But, it used to be barren owing to rampant illegal mining. I was concerned about the damage to the habitat. Therefore, I decided to do whatever I could along with a few like-minded neighbours,” said Jyoti Nadkarni, a volunteer and a resident of Hyde Park CHS.

Determined to revive the hill against all odds, the residents approached the forest department and sought permission to take care of the hill. The forest department took three months to respond. “The forest department not only gave us the permission but also provided us with 100 saplings and even dug holes to plant them. Nevertheless, our early efforts went in vain as the dry wild grasses caught fire during summer and the saplings were destroyed,” said Nadkarni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looking at the challenges, some volunteers backed out while others continued. “We didn’t lose hope and continued with our plans. By 2018, more people joined. Till 2019, through crowd funding, we were maintaining the green cover on the hill,” said the resident.

The volunteers’ efforts were appreciated by the forest department. “The forest department is always for such a good cause that helps in preserving nature and increases the green cover. We have extended the land for conservation purposes and they are permitted to plant trees,” said Ashish Thakare, deputy conservator of forest, Alibaug.

The residents have around 7.50 hectares of land to work on. Helping them is a local NGO, iNaturewatch Foundation. It has worked out a three-year action plan whereby, towards the end of the tenure, the hill is projected to have ample green coverage, is capable of sustaining other ecosystems and address issues about soil erosion and water harvesting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Over the last two years, we have succeeded in reducing the growth of wild grass that leads to burning. Instead, there are now trees growing. As the area is vast, we have set up a water pumping system to provide adequate water to the plants. Bunds are being constructed to ensure that water doesn’t spill over. There is a lot of detailing going on so that by the end of our association, maintaining the green cover on the hill shouldn’t be a hard task for the residents,” said V Shubhalaxmi, founder of the NGO.

The foundation regularly undertakes drone-based comparative analytical study of the hill. A major aspect of the restoration work is the betterment it has brought to the surrounding area. Rampant soil erosion was observed to be causing extensive damage to a natural pond at the foothills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The soil from the hill was getting accumulated into the natural pond, posing a threat to its survival. Even during the rainy season, the rainwater was getting washed away into the drainage channels. We have ensured that water during the rainy season percolates into the hills and alternatively, with the help of artificial bunds, soil doesn’t erode as well,” added Shubhalaxmi.

Future plan consists of getting the forest department to fence the common access ways to the hill and additionally get the department to develop a trail for the families to visit. “This hill could be developed into a picnic spot provided there is some thought given to address security issues. Presently, the hill can be accessed from multiple areas. If it was to be fenced and a trail constructed, it could be made into a beautiful recreational spot,” added Nadkarni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}