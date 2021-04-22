Restricted timings in Mumbai: Shopkeepers unhappy; citizens blame state

Amit Maru, who runs a small bakery shop in Kurla, was in for a shock as the police arrived sharp at dot 11am on Wednesday asking him to close his shop. When Maru argued that he came under essential services which are allowed to operate, the police personnel sternly told him he is allowed to operate for only four hours—7am to 11am only. Maru closed his shop to adhere to the new rules.

This was the scene repeated across Mumbai a day after the state government ordered that all essential shops except medical stores could operate just for four hours. Their contention was that citizens were roaming around citing they were going to buy groceries and eatables and hampering their efforts to contain the Covid-19 virus.

“There is no way I can sustain by keeping my shop open for four hours,” said Maru asking, “How can I call my workers to work for just four hours?”

Urban Greens, a mini supermarket specialising in groceries which operates in Lalbaug and Byculla, opened early at 8am instead of its usual 9.30am in view of the new timings. “We are concentrating on home deliveries, but that is not a big source of income for us. Our business has fallen by 50% due to these new rules,” said Anil Parekh, owner, Urban Greens.

The state government on Tuesday issued a new order, restricting timings of essential shops such as grocery, vegetable and fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries and all types of food shops among others to four hours from 7am to 11am across the state till May 1. However, the government has allowed home delivery from these shops between 7am to 8pm.

The scene at Dadar vegetable market early morning was as chaotic as always as consumers crowded disregarding all social distancing norms. “This is a very narrow stretch of road and it is not possible to keep distance. I request my clients to keep distance but they don’t listen,” said Anna Padwal, who comes from Palghar to sell vegetables outside Dadar station.

Mitesh Mody, secretary of Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) which represents traders, said there was confusion over this new order. “On one hand they ask us to shut shop at 11am, and then tell us to continue with home deliveries. How can we send deliveries when our shops are shut?” questioned Mody.

Citizens have criticised there rules saying restricted timings will in fact encourage crowding. “7am is a very unrealistic timing, and in the coming days we will see people crowding to get their essentials; thus defeating the very purpose of containing the virus,” said social activist Vidyut Shah.