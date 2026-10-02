An 18-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed by an autorickshaw driver after a dispute broke out over the latter parking his vehicle in the middle of a football playing area in Mumbai's Malwani on Wednesday night.

The Malwani police registered an FIR for attempt-to-murder against Kurade. (PTI/ Representational)

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30pm near a Hanuman temple, where the victim, Jaydeep Koli, was playing football with his friends and other boys from the neighbourhood.

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Attempt to murder charges

Police said autorickshaw driver Sanjay Kurade, who lives near Malvani Church, arrived at the spot and parked his vehicle in the middle of the area, asking the boys to stop playing. He also allegedly asked some younger children to get him a cigarette. When they refused, Kurade became angry and drove the rickshaw further into the playing area.

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{{^usCountry}} Koli then asked Kurade to move the vehicle so that they could continue playing. According to the complaint filed by his friend Aniket Kailas Gawali, 18, Kurade allegedly drove the rickshaw over Koli’s feet before moving it forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Koli then asked Kurade to move the vehicle so that they could continue playing. According to the complaint filed by his friend Aniket Kailas Gawali, 18, Kurade allegedly drove the rickshaw over Koli’s feet before moving it forward. {{/usCountry}}

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When Koli confronted him, Kurade allegedly abused and assaulted him. Gawali intervened to break up the quarrel, following which Kurade allegedly took a knife from his rickshaw and attacked Koli.

Police said Kurade grabbed Koli by his T-shirt and neck and pushed him against a tempo parked nearby before stabbing him in the abdomen. When Kurade allegedly attempted to stab him near the neck, Koli raised his hand to protect himself and sustained a serious injury below his neck. He was also stabbed on his left upper arm.

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Bystanders intervened and pulled Kurade away. He then allegedly fled, leaving Koli bleeding on the road.

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Gawali and the others rushed Koli to the General Hospital in Malwani on a motorcycle. He was subsequently shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where he is currently admitted to the intensive care unit.

Based on Gawali’s complaint, the Malwani police registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Kurade and detained him for questioning.