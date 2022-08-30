The iconic double-decker bus holds a special place in the heart of every Mumbaikar. As commuters await the arrival of the new air-conditioned electric double-decker fleet on the streets of Mumbai, from September 1, some residents of the city recall fond memories of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jessy Anto, Homemaker, 58

Ride of nostalgia: Return of the double-decker

Getting on a double decker was a ride in itself. I used to take the Sion route with my husband and kids on weekends and enjoy Mumbai’s beauty from the top deck of the bus. I am happy that they are introducing them back in the city in an improvised version for Mumbaikars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chacko George, Retd. Web Designer, 67

Ride of nostalgia: Return of the double-decker

In the late 1970s, as a college student, I always preferred to travel by the double decker bus than by train, even though the latter was faster. My first preference always was the top deck with the front seat to enjoy the breezy ride. It gave a holistic sightseeing tour of Bombay and never did I once get bored of seeing the same old familiar places again. Especially, the ride on Route 90 Ltd, starting from Anushakti Nagar to t Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) near Churchgate station was one of the best routes. Reintroducing the double decker bus and that too electric buses is most welcoming and will make for a great and comfortable means of transport. They were part of Mumbai’s icon and is one of the best known transport systems till date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swati Vajpayee, Company Secretary, 33

Ride of nostalgia: Return of the double-decker

The first time I visited Mumbai in 2010, sitting in the double-decker bus was on my must-do list. And the experience met my expectations to the T. I boarded a bus from The Gateway of India to CST station. It was so much fun. When I found out that the buses got discontinued a couple of years later, I felt sad as I as I had moved to Mumbai then and wanted to relive the experience. Now, that they will be hitting the roads soon, I can’t wait to board one again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veena Sharma, Homemaker, 66

Ride of nostalgia: Return of the double-decker

I’m filled with nostalgia to know that the double-decker bus is making a comeback. They were synonymous with Mumbai as they had more space while the city makes space for everyone. I remember taking the bus to work and standing on the deck below or even rushing to grab the front seat on the upper deck which gave me an unrestricted view of the city. I would love those long drives and watch people while enjoying the breeze. Now, the double decker is AC and electric and there are more reasons to celebrate it. I can’t wait to go on a long ride on the new buses soon!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajnikant Mishra, Businessman, 55

Ride of nostalgia: Return of the double-decker

Being a vehicle-owner, travelling in a double-decker bus has always been more about the experience than the convenience for me. My memories of riding on them are from my initial days in the city when I used to get mesmerised looking at the scenic view. The cardboard-type tickets were like a treasured possession. I’m glad people of this generation will get to experience it, too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priya Banerji, Corporate Communication Professional, 54

Ride of nostalgia: Return of the double-decker

I have beautiful memories of long rides on these buses, sitting in the first seat on the upper deck, with the breeze blowing through my hair. I was a little taken aback when they were phased out. I know the ride won’t be the same with the AC buses, but I’m hoping to take a long ride soon and revive those childhood memories. I am sure they will be a boon for regular bus travellers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj Varade, Public Relations Officer for BEST

The new double-decker buses are air conditioned, electric and environment-friendly. Since it is electrically operated, there will be zero emission of carbon monoxide and sound pollution that are caused by diesel buses.This is an initiative by BEST to make the city pollution-free and fight climate change. These new buses have advanced features for the comfort of the passengers such as head rest, foot rest positions and charging points.