Merit list for FYJC out, rise in cut-off percentages from last year

Mumbai: The first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions was announced on Wednesday, witnessing a rise in the cut-off percentages from last year. Most colleges have set their cut-off above the 90% mark.

Students scoring above 90% in their 10 grade examinations put in tremendous efforts to secure admission in prestigious institutions. Colleges like St. Xavier’s College has set a cut-off of 94.6%, while Bhavans College in Andheri experienced a remarkable 12 percentage points increase in the cut-off for arts.

This admission list witnessed intense competition among students from all three educational boards, vying for coveted spots in renowned colleges such as Xavier’s, Mithibai, Ruia, Poddar, Ruparel, Sathye, Bhavans K.C, HR, and others. At Sathye College, the first merit list cut-off for arts increased by 2.2 percentage points compared to last year.

Accepting that there are unexpected trends in the cut-off for first merit list for FYJC, Madhav Rajwade, principal of Sathye College, Vile Parle, said, “After Class 10 result, we were expecting lower cut-offs in FYJC admission this year. But the cut off has increased compared to last year. Most of the city colleges witness the marginal increase compared to last year.”

This merit list reveals a dominance of students who scored between 80% to 90% in their 10 grade examinations. Mumbai recorded a 93.66% pass rate for the class 10 exams, showcasing a slight drop of 3% compared to the previous year. However, there has been an increase in the number of students achieving above 90% this year, which has influenced the cut-offs in the first admission list.

The first admission list received a total of 215,753 applications from students. Out of these, 136,229 students have been allotted a seat in the first list, while 57,323 students secured their preferred choice of college.

It is essential for these students to complete the admission process within the specified period, failing which they may be excluded from the subsequent rounds. Most of the applicant’s hail from ICSE, CBSE, and SSC boards, with higher marks observed among the former two.

If the student has been allotted their first preference, they must confirm their online admission between June 21 and June 24. For students allotted to a junior college between their 2 and 10 preference students who wish to secure admission, must confirm their online admission within the given timeline. Otherwise, they should follow the instructions for the next admission round displayed on the admission website.

