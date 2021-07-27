Road accidents in Mumbai up by 15%: Data

Road accidents in the city have increased by 15% during the past six months, as compared to the number of accidents during the corresponding period last year. Deaths due to accidents in the state have increased by 22% between January and June 2021, as compared to last year.

As per statistics compiled by the Maharashtra Highway Police, Nashik tops in deaths by accident, while Mumbai tops in people injured in accidents. However, the police said that the number of accident cases as compared to pre-Covid levels is 37% less in the city and 20% less in the state.

As per statistics, for the period of January to June 2021, there were around 14,245 accident cases reported in the state. In the same period, 6,708 accidental death were reported, while 10,879 people were injured.

“Mumbai contributed around 6.7% cases, with 956 accidents, 131 deaths and 809 people reported injured,” said a police officer from the state Highway Police department. From January to June 2020, the city had seen around 809 accident cases, in which around 141 people had died and around 822 people were injured.

However, the accident cases last year were less due to strict Covid-19 lockdown.

Most numbers of the fatalities in accidents happened in Nashik Rural jurisdiction with around 454 deaths, followed by Pune Rural with 418 deaths. Ahmednagar reported 367 deaths, Jalgaon 267, Solapur 255, Satara 243 and Nagpur 242 deaths.

“We have been continuously working on the factors and studying them to reduce the number of accidents, most importantly fatalities. We have identified several black spots and are working on them to correct the problems. We are making people aware of over-speeding, which is a major cause of accidents. Due to the pandemic, we can’t concentrate on drunk driving, which is another major problem. At several spots we have studied that people drive on the wrong side which is one of the important reasons for accidents,” said Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, additional director general of police, traffic, Maharashtra.

Upadhyay said they have also trained 1,000 locals, like garage owners, toll booth staff, puncture shop owners and even some dhaba staffers as Mrityunjay Doot’s, to provide immediate relief and medical attention to accident victims.

If we compare the accident cases with 2019 figures, there are 20% fewer accident cases, 5% fewer deaths on roads and 30% less injured people.

In a normal year like 2019, there were around 32,925 accident cases in the state, 12,788 deaths and 28,628 injured people due to accidents, said Upadhyay.

Accident cases have decreased in cities like Buldhana, Palghar and Thane.

“This year due to several restrictions and local trains still being closed for people, they tend to come out for work via their private vehicles. Several mail express trains have been cancelled. Those wanting to travel outstation can’t travel without reservations. Hence, more people are using their private vehicles, leading to more accidents. The government needs to concentrate more on improving public transport, especially making special bus lanes for government buses and increasing their frequency,” said Ashok Datar a transport expert from the city.