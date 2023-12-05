Robbers breaks into 10 houses in Nalasopara in an hour

Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for a gang of robbers who broke into at least 10 houses in Sevalal Nagar, Nalasopara East, early on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place between 4am to 5 am when the gang allegedly broke the lock of the houses. The robbers kept on breaking the locks until they could find something valuable to steal. In one of the houses, they found cash and jewellery worth ₹2 lakh and fled with it.

At around 6am, when people woke up, they noticed locks of several houses broken in the area.

Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station said that they had received a call from the locals at 6am after which a team was sent to the spot. “The robbers looted only one house. We have registered an FIR and are scanning the CCTVs of the area to find out the identities of the robbers,” said Nagarkar.

According to the complainant Lakshmi Patwa, who stays on the first floor of the chawl at Sevalal Nagar, told the police that she and her husband were asleep on the mezzanine floor of their one-room house when the robbers broke in.

After ransacking the house, within 15 minutes, they stole gold and cash kept in the cupboard. “We were asleep and did not even hear anyone entering the house or breaking the lock,” said Patwa, whose husband works in a jewellery shop.

Patwa said that many drug addicts are roaming in the locality and she suspected that the robbery was their handy work, “The drug addicts could be behind this as they can resort to any means to get money for drugs. Due to this incident, the locals are now fearing for their lives and property,” said Patwa.

The unidentified accused are booked under sections 445(house breaking) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

