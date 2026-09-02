Navi Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday demanded the removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, alleging that students’ complaints had gone unanswered and raising questions over the investigation into the Drug Inspector question-paper leak.

Rohit Pawar seeks MPSC chief’s removal, questions paper-leak probe

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Pawar, accompanied by Rishikesh Gangarde, a student whistleblower from Ahilyanagar who had raised the alleged paper-leak issue, met the MPSC secretary and other officials at the commission’s CBD Belapur office.

“We met the secretary and presented the various questions and concerns raised by the students directly to the secretary and his officials. Rishikesh Gangde also accompanied us, as he had certain doubts regarding the ongoing investigation,” Pawar said.

Pawar said students had filed around 20 RTI applications and sent emails and representations to the commission but were yet to receive answers. The concerns, he said, extended beyond the Drug Inspector examination to the STI, SRO and FSO 2023 examinations and the State Services Main examination.

“We are not saying there was a scam in all these examinations. But students have doubts and those doubts have to be cleared. Around 20 RTIs were filed, letters and representations were submitted and students also emailed the commission, but they have not received answers,” Pawar said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Drug Inspector recruitment has come under scrutiny after the MPSC cancelled the entire process following an inquiry into allegations of a question-paper leak. The Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently arrested six people, including three MPSC officials — under secretary Abhijit Lendwe and assistant section officers Vishweshwar Nakate and Gopal Marathe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Drug Inspector recruitment has come under scrutiny after the MPSC cancelled the entire process following an inquiry into allegations of a question-paper leak. The Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently arrested six people, including three MPSC officials — under secretary Abhijit Lendwe and assistant section officers Vishweshwar Nakate and Gopal Marathe. {{/usCountry}}

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Pawar said the commission should publicly explain the findings of the investigation, particularly since it had initially denied that the paper was leaked.

“The chairman and secretary had earlier held a press conference and said that the paper had not been leaked. Now the paper has been leaked. Tell us through a press conference what came out in the investigation,” he said.

He also demanded an internal inquiry against the three arrested officials and questioned the pace of the police investigation.

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“It has been a month. Evidence has been provided and names have been given, yet the police are still asking the same questions again and again. So what exactly are the police doing in this case?” Pawar said.

Pawar also stepped up his attack on Bhimanwar, alleging that serious complaints against him had been brought to the notice of the chief minister, governor and concerned authorities before his appointment.

“These are very serious allegations, running into thousands of crores. A person against whom such allegations have been made should not remain in this post,” Pawar said.

He demanded that Bhimanwar either be removed or step down, suggesting IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe or former IAS officer Mahesh Zagade for the role.

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“The MPSC system has the trust of the public and students. We must all work towards making the system better and stronger,” Pawar said.