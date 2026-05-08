Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Friday that police should investigate if AIMIM and its ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel had any involvement in the Nashik TCS case, a day after accused Nida Khan was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Role of AIMIM should be investigated in Nashik ‘conversion’ case: Shirsat

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Jaleel called Khan's arrest the outcome of a "media trial" and said the police will question him if they have anything to ask.

Weeks after she went into hiding, Khan, accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at a TCS unit in Nashik, was taken into custody in the city on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shirsat, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, alleged that Jaleel had earlier openly supported Khan and made statements in her favour.

"AIMIM is trying to encourage religious conversions and cheat girls. Nida Khan is merely a pawn, but they have a network across Maharashtra. I will request the chief minister to order an inquiry through the SIT to expose the mastermind," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Shiv Sena minister also claimed that several unemployed youths in the city possess expensive motorcycles and mobile phones, and demanded that the source of their money be investigated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shiv Sena minister also claimed that several unemployed youths in the city possess expensive motorcycles and mobile phones, and demanded that the source of their money be investigated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The incident came to light in March. We don't know where Khan was all these days, but she was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was hiding in a slum where illegal activities take place. AIMIM supported her. Jaleel and his aides should be investigated," Shirsat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The incident came to light in March. We don't know where Khan was all these days, but she was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was hiding in a slum where illegal activities take place. AIMIM supported her. Jaleel and his aides should be investigated," Shirsat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Special Investigation Team of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major's Nashik unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light. {{/usCountry}}

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Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, she also allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions

"The masterminds of the case are definitely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This city has been famous for terrorist activities and has been declared sensitive several times," Shirsat said.

Defending Khan, Jaleel said the rejection of her anticipatory bail plea by a sessions court does not mean that she is a criminal.

"She can approach the high court and the Supreme Court. But it is unfortunate that such cases are imposed on people due to 'media trials'. I hope the police will follow the law. If they have anything to ask, they will question me," said Jaleel.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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