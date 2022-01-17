RPF saved 138 lives on Mumbai suburban railway in three years

MUMBAI: As many as 138 lives were saved by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway authorities on the city’s suburban railway tracks in the past three years. 82 were saved from Central Railway (CR) and 56 from Western Railway (WR) from getting killed or injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2019 the authorities on the Central Railway saved 22 passengers, 13 passengers in 2020 and 47 in 2021. On the Western Railway in 2019 20 passengers were saved, 18 in 2020 and 18 in 2021 were saved by railway personnel.

Highest number of passengers were saved at Dadar, Kalyan and Kurla — all three major railway stations and junctions. Maximum number of passengers that were saved were attempting to board a moving local train or trying to alight a moving train.

Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway shared, “This shows that RPF personnel are alert and vigilant on-duty, and this is commendable. Central Railway once again appeals to the passengers not to board or get off the running train. Life is precious.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The zonal railway has also started a campaign ‘Mission Jeevan Rakshak’ and have trained it’s RPF and commercial railway staff in assisting passengers that are in distress on the local train network.

Passenger associations have urged passengers to take precautions while traveling by local trains. “People need to be extra cautious. A single mistake can cost someone their life. Commuters should not board or alight a moving train.” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.