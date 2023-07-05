RSS not anti-Muslim or anti-Christian: Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not an anti-Muslim or anti-Christian organisation but works with positive thoughts to bring Hindus together, said Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, on Tuesday.

HT Image

He was speaking at the release of Marathi translation of biography of RSS veteran late Laxmanrao Inamdar alias ‘Vakilsaheb’ titled “Setubandh”. It was jointly written by prime minister Narendra Modi and Rajabhau Nene about 39 years back in Gujarati. Ram Naik, former governor of Uttar Pradesh, was present on the occasion.

Citing discussions about the RSS reaching out to Muslims, Bhagwat said that as an organisation, the RSS is not anti-Muslim. “Though RSS is a Hindu organisation, our ideology is not anti-Muslim or anti-Christian. In certain circumstances, it is but natural that there will be a reaction to a situation,” said Bhagwat.

He also emphasised that the RSS does not work on reactionary ideology but on positive thoughts. “We do not follow reactionary ideology but work on positive thoughts of bringing Hindu’s together as a Hindu organisation,” said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat added that the RSS does not consider anyone stranger or outsider. Bhagwat also said that the RSS believes in the “show must go on” even if someone leaves or retires the sangh.