RTO tests 1,430 drivers’ Marathi, issues notices to 422 for not knowing language

MUMBAI: The state government’s new Marathi language requirement for taxi and autorickshaw drivers moved into enforcement mode on Thursday, with Regional Transport Office (RTO) flying squads checking 1,430 vehicles across Mumbai and issuing notices to 422 drivers who were unable to demonstrate practical knowledge of Marathi.

The enforcement has come at a difficult time for many drivers, who say the process of obtaining Marathi training and certificates has itself been cumbersome. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

RTO teams carried out inspections at major transport hubs, including Bandra, Goregaon, Kurla, Dadar, Borivali and Wadala. The Tardeo RTO officials checked 385 vehicles and found 94 drivers who did not have adequate practical knowledge of Marathi. All were served show-cause notices.

At Borivali, the RTO checked 450 vehicles and issued 113 notices, while at Wadala, 192 vehicles were inspected and 75 drivers were served notices. At the Andheri RTO, officials checked 403 drivers and issued notices to 140 of them. This took the overall number of vehicles inspected to 1,430, with 422 drivers receiving notices, statistics that highlighted the scale of the challenge.

The show cause notices do not immediately result in the cancellation or suspension of the drivers’ badges. Under the enforcement mechanism announced by the transport department, drivers are given one month to acquire practical Marathi skills. Failure to comply could result in the suspension of a badge for up to three months. Continued refusal to learn the language could eventually lead to cancellation of the badge and permit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the enforcement has come at a difficult time for many drivers, who say the process of obtaining Marathi training and certificates has itself been cumbersome. Several drivers who completed the government-backed Marathi language course have been making repeated visits to RTO offices to collect certificates needed to demonstrate compliance. Long queues, limited distribution counters and delays in issuing certificates have added to their difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the enforcement has come at a difficult time for many drivers, who say the process of obtaining Marathi training and certificates has itself been cumbersome. Several drivers who completed the government-backed Marathi language course have been making repeated visits to RTO offices to collect certificates needed to demonstrate compliance. Long queues, limited distribution counters and delays in issuing certificates have added to their difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A taxi driver waiting at Tardeo RTO earlier this week said he had spent several hours at the office to collect his certificate after completing the Marathi course. “I have to drive the taxi every day to earn money. If I spend an entire day at the RTO, I lose that day’s income. We have completed the classes, but getting the certificate is a whole new struggle,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another driver, who completed the course in August, said that the uncertainty about certificates was worrying. “We are ready to learn Marathi,” he said. “We attended the classes and completed the training. But if the certificate is delayed, how do we prove that we have complied with the rule when the RTO starts checking us?”

The transport department had earlier said that around 1,65,000 non-Marathi-speaking taxi and autorickshaw drivers had participated in a Marathi language training campaign conducted by Marathi literary organisations. The language requirement was introduced through amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules.

The government has clarified that its objective is not to deprive drivers of their livelihoods but to ensure that those providing commuter services can communicate effectively in Marathi. The transport department has also said that new applicants for taxi and autorickshaw badges will have their Marathi communication skills assessed through direct interaction with RTO officials, with the assessment to be video-recorded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Mumbai’s drivers who have done the course, the next month will be a crucial compliance period. While the government has said that the rule will be implemented within the legal framework, drivers are seeking a smoother certification process so that administrative delays do not leave them vulnerable to penalties.