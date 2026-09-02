MUMBAI: Police have arrested Rutuja Patil, the primary beneficiary of the leaked question paper for the MPSC exam for the post of drug inspector (Group B).

Rutuja Patil held in MPSC exam leak.

Rutuja was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell from her home in Nandurbar on Tuesday, according to DCP Raj Tilak Roushan. Police are now searching for Mayur Thakare, a teacher who allegedly played a role in introducing Rutuja’s father Amrut Patil to Pravin Patil, director of the Kautilya Academy, who allegedly secured the exam’s leaked question set from MPSC officials.

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Rutuja had ranked seventh in the drug inspector exam held on March 22. The leaked paper included 77 questions of the 297 in the actual question paper.

The leak came to light when Rutija’s boyfriend Gaurav Patil wrote an email to the MPSC alleging that questions from the paper had leaked. Gaurav tipped off the MPSC on July 22, the day the results were announced. Gaurav, who has also been arrested as Rutija had shared the leaked question set with him, allegedly blew the whistle on the illegal operation to spite Rutija, who had dumped him after she passed with flying colours.

Rutuja’s father had procured the leaked paper two days prior to the exam through Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy, a coaching institute. Patil had received the leaked question set from MPSC official Visheshwar Nakate, who had stolen the questions from the MPSC office in Navi Mumbai. Nakate made a copy and handed it to Abhijit Lendave, another MPSC official. Lendave, in turn, handed the question set to a colleague, Gopal Marathe, who is also a student of Pravin Patil,” said the police officer. The leaked paper was eventually given to Rutja’s father, Amrut Patil.

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{{^usCountry}} Police claim Rutuja was the only beneficiary but are conducting further investigations. “Although prima facie, the accused claim to have paid ₹5 lakh for the leaked paper, Rutuja’s chats show a sum of ₹50 lakh, which is under investigation,” said a police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police claim Rutuja was the only beneficiary but are conducting further investigations. “Although prima facie, the accused claim to have paid ₹5 lakh for the leaked paper, Rutuja’s chats show a sum of ₹50 lakh, which is under investigation,” said a police officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Rutuja is the seventh person to be arrested in the case after her father, her ex-boyfriend, three MPSC officials and Pravin Patil, director of Nandurbar-based Kautilya Academy.