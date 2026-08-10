RWITC gets fresh licence for horse-racing with tighter oversight, caps

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has granted a fresh licence to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) to conduct horse-racing activities during the ongoing season, spanning July 1 till December 31, while significantly tightening regulatory oversight on betting operations, online wagering, club governance and financial reporting.

Photo for representation (HT Photo)

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The licence permits the RWITC to conduct horse-racing activities at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and the Pune Race Course, with the number of race days capped at 25, barring charity race days. Proposals for additional race days would require prior government approval and payment of the prescribed additional licence fee, the six-page order issued under the Maharashtra Race Course Licensing Act, 1912 issued by the state home department on July 21 said.

According to the order, the RWITC must submit compliance reports by August 30 on all conditions imposed while granting licences during the previous three racing seasons – 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Failure to comply with the directive could invite action against the club, the order warned.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has barred the operation of automatic gambling machines at the Mumbai and Pune racecourses, and the RWITC has been permitted to operate online totalisator betting – where bets are registered via a computer which also divides the total amount bet among those who won – through authorised mobile applications and websites across India, wherever such betting is legally permissible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has barred the operation of automatic gambling machines at the Mumbai and Pune racecourses, and the RWITC has been permitted to operate online totalisator betting – where bets are registered via a computer which also divides the total amount bet among those who won – through authorised mobile applications and websites across India, wherever such betting is legally permissible. {{/usCountry}}

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Totalisators would be allowed to operate in a maximum of two public enclosures in addition to the members’ enclosure, and dual-enclosure cross-betting would be permitted between the Mumbai and Pune racecourses, and at locations approved under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, the order said.

The RWITC has been permitted to organise up to five charity race days, with net proceeds required to be deposited in the government treasury within 48 hours. “Public entry fees for the first and second enclosures have generally been capped at ₹75. Where higher charges are levied, 50% of the amount collected above ₹75 per ticket must be deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the order said.

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Regarding betting amounts and limits, the order stated, “The unit of stakes shall range between ₹5 and ₹10. Multiples of ₹5 up to a maximum of ₹5,000 may be sold in the members’ and first Enclosures. In the second enclosure, the ceiling is fixed at ₹1,000.”

The number of licensed bookmakers has been capped at 100, with every licence requiring prior government approval. The government has retained powers to suspend or cancel bookmaker licences, investigate irregularities and direct RWITC to reverse disciplinary action wherever necessary.

The order prescribes detailed operational norms governing betting limits, maintenance of betting records, issuance of betting cards, staffing, surveillance and reporting. It imposes a slew of stringent safeguards concerning racing activities, including mandatory independent information technology audits, unrestricted access to betting servers for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, mandatory hosting of primary servers within Maharashtra, and automated sharing of betting data with government servers.

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To enhance monitoring, the government has directed the formation of surveillance teams headed by deputy commissioners of police in Mumbai and Pune, installation of high-definition CCTV cameras, deployment of metal detectors at entry points and maintenance of a photographic blacklist of persons involved in illegal betting.

“The surveillance team will monitor racing operations and submit reports after every race,” the order said.

The government has also retained sweeping powers over the RWITC’s functioning, including the authority to audit its finances, approve amendments to specified provisions of its Articles of Association, issue binding administrative directions and cancel the licence in the event of material violations.

“The grant of the licence does not affect the state’s authority over renewal or non-renewal of the lease of the racecourse land,” the order clarified.

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To promote Indian racing interests, the RWITC has been directed to ensure that Indian jockeys are allotted at least 50% of the races and at least 65% of the total stake money distributed across races in Mumbai and Pune must be reserved for Indian-bred horses. Restrictions have also been imposed on imported horses participating in certain race categories.

Surendra Sanas, chairman, RWITC, said the club had sought a license after renewal of the lease for the Mahalaxmi race course plot.

“We have given a certain portion of the land to the state government and they have granted all the necessary permissions to continue horse racing activities,” Sanas said.