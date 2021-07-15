Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Sachin Vaze never said he handed over money to ex-home minister’
mumbai news

‘Sachin Vaze never said he handed over money to ex-home minister’

Terming the probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh “unjustified”, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s lawyer on Wednesday claimed that dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has not made any mention of handing over money either to Deshmukh or his personal assistant in his affidavit before justice KU Chandiwal’s inquiry commission
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:06 AM IST
HT Image

Terming the probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh “unjustified”, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s lawyer on Wednesday claimed that dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has not made any mention of handing over money either to Deshmukh or his personal assistant in his affidavit before justice KU Chandiwal’s inquiry commission.

Deshmukh came under the scanner after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter to the chief minister and others levelled serious allegations of corruption against him. Singh claimed that Deshmukh had summoned some Mumbai Police officers, including Vaze, and informed them that he had a target to collect 100 crore from Mumbai and had instructed them to collect at least 3 lakh- 4 lakh from bars and restaurants, hookah parlours and such other establishments in Mumbai every month.

Deshmukh’s lawyer, advocate Kamlesh Ghumre, claimed at a press conference that the probe being conducted by ED was more in the nature of harassment than a genuine investigation. Ghumre pointed out the contradictions in affidavits submitted before the inquiry commission and the statements being recorded during the probe by the central agencies.

Ghumre said Deshmukh’s son and wife were also being summoned by the ED, but they have chosen not to join the agency’s probe. The lawyer added that Deshmukh’s wife, in reply to ED’s summons, has said that she is aged and is suffering from various ailments and has requested the ED to interview her through video-conferencing. Ghumre added that she was just a housewife and has nothing to do with the entire episode.

“Deshmukh feels this investigation is not justified, hence he is not joining the investigation. Whatever documents ED wants, the agency should at least tell us. We have Zoom and other ways to hold video conferences, but you are directly asking us to join questioning.”

Ghumre on Wednesday claimed that Singh’s allegations have turned out to be false. “Vaze hasn’t mentioned anywhere in the affidavit (filed before the inquiry commission) that he has given any money to Deshmukh. Vaze, in his affidavit, has never said that he met Deshmukh in February. In fact, he has mentioned that he had just met Deshmukh once,” Ghumre claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP