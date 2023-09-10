Sacked Congress minister Gudha joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

MumbaiFormer Rajasthan minister and Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, sacked from his position in July, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday. Before joining the Congress in 2019, he was with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

When questioned, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Gudha joining the Shiv Sena was “an exceptional case”. “There must be some reason for this,” he said. “In all the other states, people from the BJP are joining the Congress.”) (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gudha, the minister of state for panchayati raj and rural development, was sacked from the Ashok Gehlot ministry after he criticised the government in the state assembly in the midst of a discussion on the Manipur violence against women, saying it needed to secure its own backyard before looking at other regions.

Following his dismissal by the Congress, Gudha had come up with allegations of a ‘red diary’, which, he claimed, held details of the Ashok Gehlot government’s irregularities in financial transactions.

Maharashtra CM Shinde flew to Jaipur and then travelled by helicopter to Udaipurwati, Gudha’s hometown, to welcome him into the party. Addressing a gathering in Udaipurwati, Shinde declared that Gudha had relinquished a ministerial position for the sake of the people. “What was wrong with what he did?” he demanded. “He raised his voice about law and order and atrocities against women in Rajasthan. Such leaders are required for the country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maharashtra CM then compared Gudha’s “revolt” with his own action last July when he defected from the Shiv Sena to join hands with the BJP—which, according to him, was a sacrifice in pursuit of truth.

Shinde also held forth on Rajasthan, saying its law-and-order situation needed improvement as well as the safety of women, progress of farmers and job opportunities for the youth. When reporters asked him whether the Shiv Sena and BJP would have a poll pact in Rajasthan, he replied that this was “just the beginning” and they would take a decision “keeping in mind the good of the people”. On being asked how many seats they would contest in Rajasthan, Shinde said that his party would follow “the politics of development” and alliances would come later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When questioned, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Gudha joining the Shiv Sena was “an exceptional case”. “There must be some reason for this,” he said. “In all the other states, people from the BJP are joining the Congress.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON