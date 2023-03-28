Salman Khan threat case: Accused sent similar e-mail to Sidhu Moosewala’s father

MUMBAI: The Rajasthan man nabbed by the Bandra police on Sunday in connection with an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan had sent a similar threat to the father of slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala.

The Punjab police were on his pursuit at the same time as the Mumbai police. By happenstance, a team from Bandra police was already in Rajasthan for another case and they could get the custody of the accused before their Punjab counterpart.

Dhakadram Ramlal Siyag, 21, was picked up from his native village Siyago ki Dhani in Jodhpur district with the help of the local police in Luni. He reached Mumbai around 1am on Monday. He was produced before the Bandra magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody till April 3.

“While investigating the case registered by the actor’s team on March 18, one of the team members reported another threat e-mail sent to the actor on March 24. Acting on the assumption that both the e-mails were sent by the same person, we tracked the sender of the second mail and reached Siyag,” deputy commissioner of police Anil Paraskar said.

There was a difference of a few hours between the Mumbai police team and Punjab police reaching out to the Jodhpur police for Siyag’s custody. “Since some of the officers from our team were already there and assistant sub-inspector Bajrang Jagtap had some local connections as well, we diverted them to this case,” Paraskar said.

Once the police team got hold of Siyag, they realised that he was not the one who had sent the March 18 e-mail and a separate case was registered against him on Sunday.

In the e-mail sent on March 24, the sender had said that the actor would meet a fate similar to Moosewala. “Agla number tera hi hai. Tu tayyaar reh, tera haal bhi Sidhu Moosewala jaisa hoga, tu kabhi Jodhpur aake dikha. Bishnoi gang dekhlegi tujhe...” the mail written in Devanagari read.

The police seized the mobile phone used by the accused to send the e-mail. Based on his mailing history, the police claimed to have found the threat e-mails sent to Khan and to Moosewala’s father as well.

Meanwhile, when magistrate Komal Rajput asked the accused why he had sent the e-mail, Siyag replied “galti ho gayi” (It was a mistake).

Siyag, who works as a waiter in Jodhpur, has two other cases against him. He was booked by the Rajasthan police in 2021 under the Arms Act, while the Punjab police has recently booked him for the threat mail to Moosewala senior.

Speaking about the e-mail received on March 18, the DCP said that the police have a very strong lead in the matter.

The e-mail received by the actor’s team on March 18 said that Canada-based gangster Goldy Bhai (Brar) wanted to meet Khan. It also referred to Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s recent interview with a news channel from his jail cell in which he said that killing Khan was the goal of his life.

The gangster had extended a similar threat to the actor in 2018 when one of his henchmen was found to be conducting a recce of the actor’s house. Last year, the actor’s father had received a letter threatening that the actor too would meet the same fate as Moosewala.