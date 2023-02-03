Sanjay Raut sends legal notice to Narayan Rane

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has accused the union minister for small and medium enterprises, Narayan Rane, of defaming him and has issued him a legal notice asking him to tender an apology or face legal action.

On January 15, Rane at a function in Bhandup had said that he had spent money for Raut’s election to Rajya Sabha in 2004. Rane was in Shiv Sena then. He also claimed that Raut’s name was not there on the voters’ list.

“Rane is making baseless allegations about me and Shiv Sena. He should prove these allegations, otherwise should tender an apology. I have issued a notice to him regarding legal action through my lawyer Sarthak Shetty,” tweeted Sanjay Raut on Friday.

He added that Rane is making allegations not just against him but against other leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and if he doesn’t apologise to all other leaders of the party, they will also be taking legal action against him.

