SBI employee arrested for cheating bank customer of 7.63L

Mumbai A 27-year-old employee of the State Bank of India was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a bank customer of ₹7.63 lakh by transferring the amount to his own account while helping her fill out deposit slips, according to Bangur Nagar police.



The accused, Dinesh Sahebaran Baisane, a resident of Malad, was arrested after the manager of the Everishine Nagar branch of the public sector bank in Malad West approached the police along with the complainant.

The police said that the complainant Janki Chowbey, a massage parlour employee, had opened a savings bank account with the bank in 2019. She informed the police that she used to ask for help from the bank employees to fill out her deposit slips each time she went to the bank.

In 2020, she had met Baisane in the bank when she asked him to help her out. “After that whenever she needed help, she always asked Baisane as he was at the bank,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station. Baisane had also helped Chowbey set up an online banking account and also knew her password.

On March 1, when Chowbey went to the bank to update her passbook, she noticed that instead of ₹12.63 lakh, her balance showed only ₹5 lakh. “Chowbey immediately asked Baisane about the reduced balance in her account and he told her that it must have been a misprint and asked her to check with the bank two days later,” added the officer.

On Monday, when Chowbey went to the bank and checked her statement, she saw ₹12.63 lakh in it. However, when she returned home, she noticed that her bank account again showed a balance of ₹5 lakh. Baisane had allegedly transferred the money to Chowbey’s account when she visited the bank to check her balance and when she left, he had put that money back into his account.

Chowbey then met the bank manager and told him about the discrepancy. “On Tuesday, the bank manager and Chowbey informed the police about cheating by Baisane,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Baisane after verifying the complainant’s account statement and confirming that the amount of ₹7.63 lakh had been transferred to Baisane’s personal account.

“We have arrested Baisane for cheating and sections of the Information Technology Act,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.