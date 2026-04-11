SC seeks state’s reply on ‘serial killer’ Dhananjay Shinde’s bail rejection

Mumbai: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by alleged serial killer Jagdish Kailash Shejav, also known as Dhananjay Shinde, challenging the Bombay High Court’s refusal to grant him bail in the 2012 Oshiwara murder case.

Supreme Court of India (ANI)

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Issuing notice on the petition, the apex court has given the state two weeks to respond. The court, however, has not stayed the high court’s order and will examine the matter further after receiving the reply.

Shinde, an associate of serial killer and gangster Vijay Palande, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, through senior advocate Shoeb Alam, assisted by advocates Prastut Mahesh Dalvi, Pranay Saraf, Vidhi Pankaj Thaker and Sabir Kachhi. He challenged the Bombay High Court’s February 13 order that denied him bail. The high court rejected his bail plea, noting that there was a risk of Shinde absconding and that the trial was close to completion.

The high court had also taken into account Shinde’s past conduct. It observed that he had earlier jumped parole in another case and remained absconding for over two years. During this period, the prosecution alleged, he rejoined the criminal network of co-accused Vijay Palande and was involved in multiple murders in 2012.

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{{^usCountry}} These include the Oshiwara case involving the killing of an unidentified man, as well as the murders of businessman Arun Tikku in Malad and film producer Karan Kakkad in Goregaon. Citing the seriousness of the charges, his criminal antecedents, and the risk of him absconding or interfering with the trial, the high court had denied him bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These include the Oshiwara case involving the killing of an unidentified man, as well as the murders of businessman Arun Tikku in Malad and film producer Karan Kakkad in Goregaon. Citing the seriousness of the charges, his criminal antecedents, and the risk of him absconding or interfering with the trial, the high court had denied him bail. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Oshiwara murder probe is a part of a broader set of investigations into killings attributed to Palande and his associates in 2012, cases that had drawn attention for their brutality and the circumstances in which the offences were allegedly carried out. Shinde is alleged to have acted in concert with Palande in the conspiracy and execution of the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Oshiwara murder probe is a part of a broader set of investigations into killings attributed to Palande and his associates in 2012, cases that had drawn attention for their brutality and the circumstances in which the offences were allegedly carried out. Shinde is alleged to have acted in concert with Palande in the conspiracy and execution of the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The high court rejected his bail on the ground that the material on record, coupled with his past conduct of evading custody, demonstrated a clear risk of misuse of liberty. Opposing his plea at the Supreme Court, the prosecution reiterated their stand against Shinde’s bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The high court rejected his bail on the ground that the material on record, coupled with his past conduct of evading custody, demonstrated a clear risk of misuse of liberty. Opposing his plea at the Supreme Court, the prosecution reiterated their stand against Shinde’s bail. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, the Supreme Court issues a notice for a written submission from the state within two weeks, after which the matter would be taken up for hearing.

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