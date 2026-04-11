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SC seeks state’s reply on ‘serial killer’ Dhananjay Shinde’s bail rejection

Issuing notice on the petition, the apex court has given the state two weeks to respond. The court, however, has not stayed the high court’s order and will examine the matter further after receiving the reply

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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Mumbai: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by alleged serial killer Jagdish Kailash Shejav, also known as Dhananjay Shinde, challenging the Bombay High Court’s refusal to grant him bail in the 2012 Oshiwara murder case.

Supreme Court of India (ANI)

Issuing notice on the petition, the apex court has given the state two weeks to respond. The court, however, has not stayed the high court’s order and will examine the matter further after receiving the reply.

Shinde, an associate of serial killer and gangster Vijay Palande, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, through senior advocate Shoeb Alam, assisted by advocates Prastut Mahesh Dalvi, Pranay Saraf, Vidhi Pankaj Thaker and Sabir Kachhi. He challenged the Bombay High Court’s February 13 order that denied him bail. The high court rejected his bail plea, noting that there was a risk of Shinde absconding and that the trial was close to completion.

The high court had also taken into account Shinde’s past conduct. It observed that he had earlier jumped parole in another case and remained absconding for over two years. During this period, the prosecution alleged, he rejoined the criminal network of co-accused Vijay Palande and was involved in multiple murders in 2012.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court issues a notice for a written submission from the state within two weeks, after which the matter would be taken up for hearing.

 
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