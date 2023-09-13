School teacher booked for allegedly molesting Class 10 student in Kalwa

Kalwa: A male drawing teacher was booked on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old class 10 student after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) condemned the lack of action by the school principal.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 2.50pm when the accused, Yogesh Ahire, rested his hand on her shoulder whenshe was sent to call a teacher from the drawing room. He then asked her offensive questions about her sexuality, the girl alleged in the FIR.

When the 15-year-old avoided his questions with a ‘no’, the accused handed her a list of students from her class with incomplete drawing books and touched her inappropriately, according to the FIR.

On registering a complaint with the school’s principal, Ahire was called into the cabin and reprimanded. However, no legal action was taken by the school.

The victim’s parents then approached the MNS Thane unit and lodged an FIR with the Kalwa police station as soon as they learnt about the incident from their daughter. “Considering that the principal took no action against the teacher, the parents approached us. Around 550 girls study in this school. Strict action must be taken against the teacher, as there is a possibility of this happening again,” said Avinash Jadhav, an MNS leader.

A case has been lodged under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.