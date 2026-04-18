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Schools not teaching Marathi could be fined, derecognised

Maharashtra enforces mandatory Marathi in schools, imposing fines up to ₹1 lakh or derecognition for non-compliance, following inspections.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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MUMBAI: The state government is ramping up enforcement of its mandate making Marathi compulsory across all school boards, warning of penalties ranging from a fine of 1 lakh to derecognition, according to guidelines issued on Friday.

Schools not teaching Marathi could be fined, derecognised

The government resolution (GR) underlined that Marathi has been a mandatory subject from Classes 1 to 10 in schools across the state since the 2020-21 academic year. This was mandated with the enactment of the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language Act, 2020.

The state education department has prescribed a 13-point protocol for action against schools violating the law. It was drafted after legislators across parties had complained during the recent budget session that Marathi was not being taught in many schools, especially English-medium schools run by central boards.

To start with, a committee comprising deputy directors, education inspectors and language experts will conduct inspections in schools during the first two months of the academic year. School managements found to be violating the Act will receive a notice seeking an explanation within 15 days. If the divisional deputy director is convinced of the violation, the management will be fined 1 lakh, and the school must make arrangements to implement the Marathi mandate, the procedure states.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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