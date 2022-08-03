Scientists lose contact with fourth Olive Ridley turtle

Mumbai Out of the five Olive Ridley turtles which were tagged in Maharashtra between January and February this year for a study of their migratory pattern, scientists have lost contact with the fourth turtle.

This leaves just one turtle named Vanashree who is still traceable. She has been foraging in a region of the Indian Ocean near the Malvan coast off Sindhudurg for the past several weeks.

Harshal Karve, a marine biologist with the state forest department’s Mangrove Foundation, said, “It is a bit disappointing because we were hoping that the transmitters would work for 700 days. Instead, most have stopped working in a span of four months. There is likely an issue with the batteries, and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which is executing the study, has reached out to the New Zealand company that manufactures the transmitter, to understand what could have gone wrong.”

Nevertheless, researchers haven’t lost all hope yet. “For one, the turtles seem to be residents of the Arabian Sea itself, as they have not ventured very far after nesting season and were seen to be foraging nearby, indicating availability of food. Earlier, it was believed that these creatures may be travelling from Lakshadweep or Oman, or even the Somali coastline.”

“The transmitter failures are a setback because we wanted to track the turtles’ journey back to the Maharashtra coast using radio-telemetry, and this won’t be possible in case of at least four of them. But the transmitters are still fixed to their shells, so we will be on the lookout for them during nesting season later this year if they return,” Karve said, adding that radio-tagging more specimens can be considered only after WII has filed its report based on the limited data already gathered.