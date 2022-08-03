Scientists lose contact with fourth Olive Ridley turtle
Mumbai Out of the five Olive Ridley turtles which were tagged in Maharashtra between January and February this year for a study of their migratory pattern, scientists have lost contact with the fourth turtle.
This leaves just one turtle named Vanashree who is still traceable. She has been foraging in a region of the Indian Ocean near the Malvan coast off Sindhudurg for the past several weeks.
Harshal Karve, a marine biologist with the state forest department’s Mangrove Foundation, said, “It is a bit disappointing because we were hoping that the transmitters would work for 700 days. Instead, most have stopped working in a span of four months. There is likely an issue with the batteries, and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which is executing the study, has reached out to the New Zealand company that manufactures the transmitter, to understand what could have gone wrong.”
Nevertheless, researchers haven’t lost all hope yet. “For one, the turtles seem to be residents of the Arabian Sea itself, as they have not ventured very far after nesting season and were seen to be foraging nearby, indicating availability of food. Earlier, it was believed that these creatures may be travelling from Lakshadweep or Oman, or even the Somali coastline.”
“The transmitter failures are a setback because we wanted to track the turtles’ journey back to the Maharashtra coast using radio-telemetry, and this won’t be possible in case of at least four of them. But the transmitters are still fixed to their shells, so we will be on the lookout for them during nesting season later this year if they return,” Karve said, adding that radio-tagging more specimens can be considered only after WII has filed its report based on the limited data already gathered.
Close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested
Mumbai A close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the criminal intelligence unit of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday from South Mumbai. Jatana, who was purportedly involved in criminal activities for over one-and-a-half decade, was first arrested in a house break-in case in Malad in 2006 and later by Juhu police in 2009 for breaking into an office.
Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee remanded in ED custody till Friday
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, arrested on July 23 on money laundering charges, will continue to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 5, a Kolkata court ruled on Wednesday. Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in West Bengal between 2014 and 2021. Chatterjee was then the state education minister.
MP: Clerk consumes floor cleaner during EOW raid at his house
An upper divisional clerk working with the Madhya Pradesh medical education department consumed floor cleaner after a team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) reached The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54's home to conduct searches in connection to a complaint of disproportionate assets on Wednesday, said an EOW official. The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54, tried to stop the team from conducting a search but when they didn't stop, he consumed floor cleaner.
Four months after launching Climate Action Plan, BMC yet to start implementation
Mumbai More than four months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced the Mumbai Climate Action Plan, which ambitiously aims to make Mumbai a 'net zero' city by 2050, the city is lagging behind in the implementation. The corporation has not yet constituted a climate cell, as mandated by the MCAP, to coordinate various stakeholder departments, within and outside of the BMC.
