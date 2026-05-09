MUMBAI: The central government is working to transform postal services across the country by modernising post offices and equipping them for future needs through integration with technology, said union minister of communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, adding that such efforts to keep postal services relevant resulted in a 16% revenue growth in the last financial year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of the renovated Andheri Post Office (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

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Scindia was in Mumbai to inaugurate the newly renovated Andheri Railway Station Post Office under India Post’s flagship Jan Sewa Connect modernisation initiative, marking a significant step towards transforming traditional post offices into technology-enabled public service centres.

At the inauguration, Scindia said the modernisation reflects India Post’s transition “from tradition to technology” while preserving the trust and legacy it has built over generations.

“The ‘Jan Sewa Connect’ project is designed to reimagine post offices as modern service hubs that combine accessibility, efficiency and digital readiness,” he said.

“There are 25,100 post offices in the country, of which Maharashtra has 2,121. All of them will be renovated, like the one we have developed in Andheri, in the coming days,” Scindia said while addressing the gathering at Andheri Sports Complex.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised that while the postal department’s annual revenue growth over the past few years ranged between ₹150 crore and ₹200 crore, in the last fiscal year it rose by 16%, amounting to nearly ₹2,500 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised that while the postal department’s annual revenue growth over the past few years ranged between ₹150 crore and ₹200 crore, in the last fiscal year it rose by 16%, amounting to nearly ₹2,500 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Established in 1933, the Andheri Railway Station Post Office has undergone a comprehensive makeover, evidenced by upgraded infrastructure, enhanced customer amenities, modern interiors and integrated digital services, aimed at delivering a more efficient and citizen-centric experience. The facility has also been equipped with automated parcel services to improve operational efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Established in 1933, the Andheri Railway Station Post Office has undergone a comprehensive makeover, evidenced by upgraded infrastructure, enhanced customer amenities, modern interiors and integrated digital services, aimed at delivering a more efficient and citizen-centric experience. The facility has also been equipped with automated parcel services to improve operational efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I am proud to say that 75 crore parcels and 90 crore letters were delivered last year,” Scindia said. “We have 1.5 crore accounts under the Postal Life Insurance scheme, amounting to deposits worth ₹2 lakh crore. Similarly, post office savings banks have 40 crore accounts with deposits totalling ₹23 lakh crore,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am proud to say that 75 crore parcels and 90 crore letters were delivered last year,” Scindia said. “We have 1.5 crore accounts under the Postal Life Insurance scheme, amounting to deposits worth ₹2 lakh crore. Similarly, post office savings banks have 40 crore accounts with deposits totalling ₹23 lakh crore,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Scindia said the department is poised to compete with private corporations by introducing necessary reforms and upgrades across the postal network.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who inaugurated the newly renovated post office in Andheri, said it demonstrates how public institutions can evolve to meet changing citizen needs while preserving their historic significance. “India Post continues to remain one of the most trusted institutions in the country, and projects like this ensure that it remains relevant and future-ready,” Fadnavis said.

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