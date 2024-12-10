200 SC/ST graduates get jobs through IIT alumnus mentorship programme

MUMBAI: An alumnus mentorship programme has helped around 200 IIT graduates with job placements in just 20 months of its establishment. The free mentoring programme is designed to empower IIT students from marginalised backgrounds across the county. An alumnus mentorship programme has helped around 200 IIT graduates with job placements in just 20 months of its establishment. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

While addressing the challenges encountered by scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) students, a group of IIT students proposed the initiation of mentorship programme at the institutes in Delhi and Kanpur. The ‘Mentor Circle’, an initiative launched by the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, was established in May 2023 following the tragic death of Darshan Solanki at IIT Bombay.

“Considering the limited support available for students from underprivileged backgrounds, our alumni recognised the need for mentoring,” said Dheeraj Singh, the group anchor and lead mentor. “This necessity became even more pronounced with the recent loss of two students, Ayush Asna and Anil Kumar, on the campus of IIT Delhi.”

On October 1, 2023, the group launched a website to support SC/ST students who struggle with issues of language discrimination and bullying. As many as 500 alumni have also registered to provide all kinds of assistance, including career guidance, to the students.

The Mentor Circle has been instrumental in providing essential guidance, skill development and networking opportunities to talented students who often face significant barriers to entry in the competitive job market. As per data shared by Singh, 20 students from the 2023 batch were successfully placed through off-campus opportunities. In the 2024 batch, 140 students secured placements, and in the 2025 batch 47 have found jobs so far.

The majority of placements are in core sectors such as IT and manufacturing, and non-core ones like finance and FMCG. Students refused to share details of the pay packages.

“We are thrilled to witness the transformative impact of this initiative,” said Singh. “By providing these talented students with the necessary support and resources, we are not only helping them secure promising careers but also contributing to a more inclusive and equitable future.”

A student who graduated from IIT Bombay said that the mentoring programme helped him improve his interview skills. “I had failed in the campus interviews in the second or third round but with the help of this programme, I succeeded in an off-campus interview and now have a good job.” The student got to know of the Mentor Circle through the SC-ST students’ group at IIT.

The programme provides personalised mentorship, skill development workshops, targeted training in technical and soft skills, mock interviews, and resume reviews. “It provides opportunities to connect with industry leaders and alumni,” said Singh. “The organisers are committed to empowering even more IIT students from marginalised backgrounds and helping them achieve their full potential. Our mission is to foster academic, professional, and social progress among our members while advocating for diversity and inclusion in higher education.”

Another student who got placed through the programme said, “Detailed guidance, particularly the structured pattern for introductions and project explanations shared in the group chat, proved invaluable during my interview preparation. Following the advice and framework provided gave me the confidence and clarity needed to effectively present myself and my skills. This initiative to support students in such a thoughtful and impactful manner has undoubtedly made a significant difference to me and many others.”

An IIT Bombay graduate revealed that he was very disappointed in himself after facing job rejections. “I was dejected, as I was unable to live up to the interviewers’ expectations,” he said in a testimonial sent to Singh. “You helped me to regain my confidence. As recommended by you, my resume now looks much better and stronger.”

The student added that he had become a pessimistic person after going through several failures, but the programme helped him to realise that there were many other opportunities available and he just needed to be patient and grab them when the time was right. “Now I am actively studying and concentrating on strengthening my skills rather than investing in increasing skill sets,” he said.