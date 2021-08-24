Second Mumbai varsity merit list to be out today; very few seats left, say colleges

The second merit list for colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) is scheduled to be released today (Wednesday). However, the popular city colleges said they have very few seats left to offer, even though the number of seats across colleges is higher than the number of students registered for admissions this year.

“Due to the fear of not getting another seat, most students allotted seats in the first round, have confirmed admissions. We will have very few seats left for the second list,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

The first merit list for undergraduate degree courses was announced on August 17 and students whose names appeared in the list have time until August 25 to confirm their seats. By evening, the university will announce the second merit list.

“Since the entire process is taking place online again this year, many students are worried as they can’t clear doubts face-to-face. We get calls all day from anxious students, and try our best to help everyone,” said the principal of a suburban college. She added that while students are confirming admissions, for now, there’s a chance of seats in BSc courses going vacant once admissions to medical, dental and paramedical courses begin.

Earlier this month, the state government released circular addressing it to state universities and the respective affiliated colleges, stating that due to a higher number of students clearing class 12 exams this year, automatically increasing the number of candidates applying for admissions, colleges have been given the option to add an extra division to certain popular courses to accommodate all students.

“Adding a new division will not be an easy task for colleges. While this can be managed while classes are online, soon colleges will reopen and then colleges will grapple with infrastructure constraints,” said TA Shiware, speaking for the management of Wilson College. He is also the chairman of the Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.