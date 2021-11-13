Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Security beefed up in Mumbai after police get info on possible bomb attack

Mumbai railway police commissioner said that the information regarding the possible bomb attack was received on the telephone by Bandra Railway Police Station.
The Mumbai Police on Monday intensified vigilance in south Mumbai, specifically, around Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia.(HT Photo / File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The security has been beefed up in Mumbai after police received information about a possible bomb attack in the city, reported news agency ANI quoting Mumbai railway police commissioner Quaiser Khalid. The officer said that the information regarding the possible bomb attack was received on the telephone by Bandra Railway Police Station.

The caller was contacted by the police and all related security agencies were subsequently informed about the warning, Khalid said.

“Information about possible bomb attack in Mumbai has been received today telephonically by Bandra RPS. Caller contacted, security beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed, we are enquiring into the matter,” ANI quoted Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid as saying.

Earlier this week, the police issued a mild alert across south Mumbai after a taxi driver informed that suspicious men travelling in a Wagon R car had asked him the address of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia. The police were able to trace the vehicle which turned out to be a tourist car.

“The Wagon R driver narrated everything to us and also shared details of the three businessmen. We verified his claims and also spoke to them over the phone and prima-facie nothing suspicious was found,” said Bhushan Belnekar, senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station.

Topics
mumbai mukesh ambani
