MUMBAI: The Kherwadi police have booked an unidentified man for allegedly stabbing a security guard to death at a construction site in Bandra East on Monday

Security guard at construction site stabbed to death in Bandra East

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, the accused attacked the guard with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest the motive may be linked to a personal dispute involving a woman. The Kherwadi police have registered a murder case, and are trying to trace the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Abhinav Chaudhary, 56, a native of Darbhanga, Bihar. He was employed as a security guard with a private firm in Bandra East. The police said the incident took place at around 2pm at the construction site opposite the MHADA office in Kherwadi while Chaudhary was off duty.

Manesh Kalwaniya, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 8), said Chaudhary sustained injuries to his neck and hands and was rushed to the hospital. His body has been sent to Bhabha Hospital for post-mortem. “The motive appears to be trivial, however, efforts are underway to establish the exact motive behind the crime,” said Kalwaniya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} CCTV footage from the area allowed the police to identify the accused. As per the footage, the accused allegedly confronted Chaudhary for not answering a phone call before attacking him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CCTV footage from the area allowed the police to identify the accused. As per the footage, the accused allegedly confronted Chaudhary for not answering a phone call before attacking him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON