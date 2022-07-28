Security guards posted to stop people from feeding birds on Palm Beach Road in Nerul

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has posted two security guards on the busy Palm Beach Road to keep away the bird feeders. The menace of people feeding the birds in the middle of the road posing a risk to traffic and the birds was highlighted by some residents last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul Junction bridge and Sanpada section. This has been attracting a number of birds here, primarily the pigeons, in large numbers. There have been incidents of motorists being hit by the birds or vice-versa, causing injuries to both.

The NMMC had put up signboards in the area strictly warning residents against placing food items in the area for birds or animals.

Sunil Patil, Nerul ward officer, said, “We have posted security guards on the road to check on the bird feeding menace. The guards are present there from 8am to 4pm daily. It has helped curb bird feeding there to a large extent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The moment a motorist halts in the region to feed the birds, the security guards stop him. In cases where the citizens still throw the feed in the area, they are levied a fine of ₹250 and instructed not to repeat it. We are doing our best to make the road safer for both the birds and motorists. We expect the citizens to cooperate with us.”

Speaking on their experience, one of the guards said, “A lot of people keep coming here to feed the birds. Most understand but there are still some who refuse to accept the NMMC order. We ask them to refrain from feeding the birds and also point at the signboards. However, they start arguing with us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guard, in such cases, takes photographs from GPS-based cameras and send those to senior officials for further action.