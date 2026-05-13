MUMBAI: A self-proclaimed godman and his three associates have been booked for allegedly duping people by claiming he could cure ailments through divine powers at a gathering held in Malad West on Sunday.

Self-styled godman, aides booked for claiming to cure illnesses with divine powers

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The case was registered after complainant Asha Ashok Upadhyay, 45, a resident of Santacruz East, approached police on Sunday. Upadhyay said that her husband, Ashok Upadhyay, 53, suffers from high blood pressure and other ailments. She informed police that on Saturday, a woman identified as Usha Gupta, along with three others, visited her home and urged her to attend a healing session at Rejoice School in Malad every Sunday.

Police said Upadhyay and her son, Aditya, attended the programme to observe what kind of event was taking place there. The event was allegedly organised by Ramesh Gupta, Usha Gupta, Aman Dubey and Mukesh Yadav.

The complainant alleged that Ramesh Gupta claimed he could cure illnesses by placing his hands on people’s heads and performing miracles before the crowd, while Usha, Aman and Mukesh, assisted him.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Aditya attempted to record the proceedings on his mobile phone, but was allegedly stopped by the accused. He later alerted police by dialling 100 and accompanied his mother to Malad police station to lodge a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Aditya attempted to record the proceedings on his mobile phone, but was allegedly stopped by the accused. He later alerted police by dialling 100 and accompanied his mother to Malad police station to lodge a complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, Malad police registered an FIR against the four accused under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, Malad police registered an FIR against the four accused under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting religious sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

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