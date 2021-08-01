Sena Bhavan row: Language of intimidation will not be tolerated, says Maharashtra CM

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that a befitting reply will be given to the ones who use the language of intimidation. Thackeray’s statement came in the backdrop of BJP leader Prasad Lad’s statement on demolishing Shiv Sena Bhavan. The Sena chief said that they will give back a tight slap ensuring the other person does not get up.

Lad’s remark had stirred a controversy prompting an angry and agitated response from Sena leaders on Saturday. However, the BJP legislator in the Upper house of the legislature later retracted the statement saying it was presented out of context. A video clip showed Lad saying that Shiv Sena Bhavan, party headquarters in Dadar, would be demolished if the time comes.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of BDD Chawl in Worli, the chief minister recalled dialogue from a Hindi movie, saying, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta…” (Not scared of being slapped). Thackeray said that some people are speaking the language of intimidation. “Nobody should speak the language of slapping us. Because we will give back more than what we get. We have been doing that (hitting back) and will continue to do so. We will give such a tight slap that the other person will not get back on his feet,” Thackeray said without naming Lad or the BJP.

Reacting to Thackeray’s statement, Lad said that the CM, being the head of the state, should not have made the statement during an official programme. “I have already expressed regret over the statement which was circulated out of context. The building (Sena Bhavan) was built by (Shiv Sena supremo) Balasaheb Thackeray whom we idolise, so I will never disrespect it. However, expressing regret doesn’t mean that we are scared...CM is the head of the state, and he should not have made such a statement at an official event,” Lad said, adding that the BJP will give an appropriate response.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he doesn’t intend to respond to Lad’s statement as shakha level functionaries will respond to it. However, later in a tweet in Marathi, Raut attacked the BJP indirectly and said, “There is an urgent need to start a de-addiction program in Maharashtra. Otherwise, Marathi manoos (son of soil) will beat up these politicians on the sidewalk of Shiv Sena Bhavan. Shiv Sena Bhavan is a shining symbol of Marathi identity.”